Rory McIlroy begins new year with 66 and lead in Dubai Invitational

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Rory McIlroy posted a 5-under 66 to lead by one stroke after the first round of the Dubai Invitational on Thursday.

Scotsman Connor Syme and Spaniard David Puig were tied behind the Northern Irishman in second place, and English golfer Matt Wallace dropped two shots back into a five-way tie for third after late struggles.

Defending champion Tommy Fleetwood was three back in a tie for ninth in a large group including Patrick Reed. He is among three players on the LIV Golf squad a year ago playing in Dubai.

As the European tour resumed following five events at the end of 2025, McIlroy made a fast start with four birdies in the first five holes on the par-71 course at Dubai Creek Resort. The winner earns $458,333 in a total purse of $2.75 million.

Wallace started his round with a bogey then made a neat chip from the edge of the green for an eagle on the fourth hole.

He made five birdies before his momentum was halted by a bogey on No. 12. He lost his way and the lead after a double bogey on No. 16 and a bogey on the 18th.

Fleetwood recovered from a double bogey and a bogey on the front nine by finishing his opening round with two birdies.

The tournament is held every other year. Two years ago, Fleetwood benefited from two huge errors on the back nine from McIlroy to win the tournament following a back-and-forth final-round duel.

Next week sees the Dubai Desert Classic, which McIlroy has won four times. He has also won the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai three times.