Amid sub-freezing temps, LPGA reduces season opener to 54 holes

The LPGA’s season opener has been reduced to 54 holes.

The LPGA made the call at 12:40 p.m. ET Sunday after pushing back the third-round restart of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions several times because of a lack of an optimal competitive environment due to sub-freezing temperatures in the Orlando, Florida, area.

The eight players who did not complete three rounds resumed play at 2:15 p.m. The last group was on the 16th hole when play was stopped on Saturday at 4:19 p.m. because of high wind.

Nelly Korda shot 8-under 64 Saturday to take the clubhouse lead at 13 under. Amy Yang, on the 17th hole when the horn blew, was Korda’s closest pursuer, at 10 under.

(After play resumed, Korda would eventually win her 16th career LPGA title.)

“Play will continue with Lake Nona becoming playable in competitive condition at its peak temperature, but conditions will deteriorate later today and tomorrow, making it difficult to complete 72 holes,” the LPGA said in a statement after conversations with rules officials, tournament staff, partners and Lake Nona’s grounds team.

The low temperatures on Sunday and Monday were forecasted at 24 and 26 degrees, respectively, though Monday’s high is 53 degrees, about 10 degrees warmer than Sunday. Also, no further wind advisories have been issued following gusty conditions Saturday evening into early Sunday morning.

The LPGA’s next event isn’t until Feb. 19-22 in Pattaya, Thailand.

While the LPGA decided to keep its players off the course Sunday morning, when the feels-like temp plummeted into the low teens, it began the day by tweeting, “There was no frost overnight, and we are on schedule to resume the third round and start the final round at 10 a.m.” However, only the celebrities teed off at that time, though their final rounds were reduced to nine holes.

Due to weather, the LPGA's Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions will be shortened to 54 holes.



Amy Rogers reports live on Golf Central from Lake Nona. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/t30T5fnBQ9 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) February 1, 2026

Golf Channel’s Amy Rogers reported that an LPGA official explained that the decision to delay play and ultimately cancel the final round was made because of a lack of an “optimal competitive environment.” Pressed by Rogers what the criteria for that would be, the official said it was “how the temperature was affecting the golf course” but could not offer any additional details.

The celebs were allowed to play because they were deemed to be competing in an “exhibition,” according to Golfweek’s Beth Ann Nichols.

Meanwhile the Iwai twins are playing soccer in front of the clubhouse while waiting for the restart. It’s now 40 degrees with a feels-like of 30. pic.twitter.com/mvTQU8dJox — Beth Ann Nichols (@GolfweekNichols) February 1, 2026

Nichols also talked with Annika Sorenstam, a Lake Nona resident who was playing in the celebrity division.

“I don’t know why they’re not playing,” Sorenstam said. “There’s pitch marks. I mean, I hit some crispy shots today and the ball even stopped. I am surprised. It’s difficult, it’s cold, but it’s as fair as anything. I told J.R. we can continue.”

Sorenstam shot 2-over 38 in nine holes on Sunday morning, tying for 15th. Mardy Fish closed in even-par 36 and won the celebrity title by five points over John Smoltz. Jack Wagner, who is 66, carded a 2-under 34.