LPGA Tour highlights 2026: HSBC Women’s World Championship, final round
Australian Hannah Green captured the 2026 HSBC Women’s World Championship on Sunday in Singapore. Here's how the 2019 Women's PGA Championship won and what she had to say after the tournament.
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: HSBC Women’s World Championship, Round 2
Three-time major winner Minjee Lee skyrocketed up the HSBC Women’s World Championship leaderboard after shooting an 8-under 64 to move into a tie for second place at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: HSBC Women’s World Championship, Round 1
American Auston Kim birdied two of her final three holes for a 66 and a one-stroke lead over China’s Yan Liu in the first round of the HSBC Women's World Championship on Thursday. Five players were tied for third with 68s, including No. 12-ranked Haeran Ryu.
Can Jeeno Thitikul win her first LPGA Tour major in 2026?
Beth Ann Nichols, senior writer at Golfweek, joins Golf Today to discuss Jeeno Thitikul's eighth LPGA Tour victory at Thailand's Siam Country Club Old Course last weekend and what it means to the 23-year-old's chances to win her first major in 2026. Nichols also talks Lydia Ko's career and gives a player to watch this season on the LPGA Tour.
LPGA Highlights 2026: Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 1
Top-ranked Jeeno Thitikul and Lydia Ko shot 5-under 67s during the first round at the 2026 Honda LPGA Thailand. They were in a group of 10 players tied for sixth. Nasa Hataoka and Chanettee Wannasaen lead after 18 holes at Siam Country Club Old Course.
Korda wins 54-hole Tournament of Champions amid heavy winds
Nelly Korda won the LPGA's first tournament of the season but it came after a final-round cancelation at Lake Nona due to heavy winds. Golf Channel’s Amy Rogers spoke to several players, including Amy Yang, to get their reaction on the weather-related decision.
LPGA cancels TOC final round while celebs play
The LPGA announced Sunday the cancellation of the final round of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Meanwhile, celebrities DID play Sunday. Amy Rogers reports from Lake Nona.
LPGA Highlights 2026: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 3
Highlights from the third round of the LPGA's Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, where high winds and cold conditions eventually led to the suspension of play -- but not before Nelly Korda fired 64. Catch all the Saturday action from Lake Nona.
‘Going Cantore': Abbott, Stupples show why LPGA play called
Play was called Saturday at the 2026 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Golf Channel on-course reporters Tom Abbott and Karen Stupples show why the 17th green was unplayable because of the high winds.
Round of the year already? Korda with 64 in cold and wind
Nelly Korda got off to a hot start and as the temperature dropped and winds picked up, she finished off an 8-under 64 in Round 3 of the 2026 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.
Henderson, with caddie sister in final start, fires 66 at TOC
Brooke Henderson shot 66 on a brutally cold Saturday at the 2026 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Hear from Brooke and sister Brittany, who is making her final start on the bag before the leaving to have her first child in June.