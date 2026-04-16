Chevron Championship 2026: How to watch the LPGA’s first major of the season

The LPGA’s first major kicks off next week at The Chevron Championship.

Houston’s Memorial Park Golf Course will play host for the first time, following a three-year stint at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas. Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California, was the venue from its inception in 1972.

The PGA Tour’s Texas Children’s Houston Open was contested at Memorial Park, March 26-29, when Gary Woodland prevailed in an emotional performance.

Mao Saigo is the defending Chevron champion. She won a five-way playoff over Lindy Duncan, Ariya Jutanugarn, Ruoning Yin and Hyo Joo Kim.

Mao Saigo wins Chevron Championship in stunning five-way playoff Saigo was the only player to birdie the first hole of sudden death to capture her first major title.

Here’s how you can watch all the action across Golf Channel, NBC and Peacock:

Thursday, April 23



Friday, April 24



Saturday, April 25



Sunday, April 26

