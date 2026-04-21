Chevron Championship announces $1 million purse increase

There’s a little extra to play for at this week’s Chevron Championship.

The LPGA announced Tuesday a $1 million bump in the total purse, raising it to $9 million. The winner will receive $1,350,000. Mao Saigo took home $1.2 million for winning a year ago.

Players who miss the cut will receive a $10,000 stipend, which was upped from $5,000 in 2024.

Here’s how The Chevron purse compares to other majors on the LPGA schedule:

Chevron Championship: $9 million

U.S. Women’s Open: $12 million

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship: $12 million

Amundi Evian Championship: $8 million

AIG Women’s Open: $9.75 million

Last week’s JM Eagle LA Championship also announced a surprise increase of $1 million to its purse (jumping to $4.85 million).

The Chevron Championship, the LPGA’s first major of the season, is being contested for the first time at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas, 40 miles south of its previous venue, The Club at Carlton Woods.

The tournament begins Thursday with coverage starting on Golf Channel at 11 a.m. ET.