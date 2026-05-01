LPGA major The Amundi Evian Championship increases purse by $1.1 million
Published May 1, 2026 09:21 AM
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 4
Watch fourth round highlights from The Amundi Evian Championship, the fourth major of the LPGA season, played at Evian Resort Golf Club.
For the third time in two weeks, a women’s major championship has gotten a financial boost.
The Amundi Evian Champoionship announced a $1.1 million purse increase to $9.1 million in 2026. This comes two days after the AIG Women’s Open said it was moving to $10 million (up $250,000).
The Chevron Championship, ahead of the season’s first major last week, bumped its purse up $1 million to $9 million. And a week prior to that, the JM Eagle LA Championship, a regular LPGA stop, surprised the field with a $1 million increase to $4.75 million.
The tour’s two other majors, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and the U.S. Women’s Open, currently have prize funds of $12 million each.