LPGA major The Amundi Evian Championship increases purse by $1.1 million

For the third time in two weeks, a women’s major championship has gotten a financial boost.

The Amundi Evian Champoionship announced a $1.1 million purse increase to $9.1 million in 2026. This comes two days after the AIG Women’s Open said it was moving to $10 million (up $250,000).

The Chevron Championship, ahead of the season’s first major last week, bumped its purse up $1 million to $9 million. And a week prior to that, the JM Eagle LA Championship, a regular LPGA stop, surprised the field with a $1 million increase to $4.75 million.

The tour’s two other majors, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and the U.S. Women’s Open, currently have prize funds of $12 million each.