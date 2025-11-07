Skip navigation
Nasa Hataoka, Jiyai Shin co-lead entering the weekend at LPGA’s Toto Japan Classic

  
Published November 7, 2025 08:13 AM
OTSU, Japan — Japan’s Nasa Hataoka and Jiyai Shin of South Korea sat atop the leaderboard Friday after the second round of the LPGA’s Toto Japan Classic.

Hataoka shot a 4-under 68 and Shin was in with a 67 for two-round totals of 11-under 133. Miyu Yamashita of Japan, who shared the lead with Hataoka after the first round, was a stroke back of the leaders after a 69 at the Seta Golf Club in western Japan.

Three more Japanese golfers were only two strokes off the lead: Sayaka Takahashi (67), Ai Suzuki (67) and Shuri Sakuma (66).

Defending champion Rio Takeda of Japan was nine shots behind after a second-round 69.

Minjee Lee of Australia, among the best-known players in the field, shot 1-over 73 and was eight shots off the lead.