Can Jeeno Thitikul win her first LPGA Tour major in 2026?

February 24, 2026 01:39 PM
Beth Ann Nichols, senior writer at Golfweek, joins Golf Today to discuss Jeeno Thitikul's eighth LPGA Tour victory at Thailand's Siam Country Club Old Course last weekend and what it means to the 23-year-old's chances to win her first major in 2026. Nichols also talks Lydia Ko's career and gives a player to watch this season on the LPGA Tour.
Honda LPGA Thailand 2026 - Round One
LPGA Highlights 2026: Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 1
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round Three
Korda wins 54-hole Tournament of Champions amid heavy winds
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round Three
LPGA cancels TOC final round while celebs play
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round Three
LPGA Highlights 2026: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 3
1769896781853451.jpg
‘Going Cantore': Abbott, Stupples show why LPGA play called
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round Three
Round of the year already? Korda with 64 in cold and wind
1769891573903255.jpg
Henderson, with caddie sister in final start, fires 66 at TOC
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round One
LPGA Highlights 2026: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 2
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round One
Korda bracing for weekend cold in bid for TOC title
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round One
How LPGA leader Hataoka gained speed and distance
