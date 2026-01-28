Nelly Korda on WTGL: ‘Huge and unbelievable miss’ women aren’t playing alongside men

Nelly Korda remains undecided on whether she’ll join the WTGL.

The world No. 2 was not among the most recent LPGA players added to the tech-infused, indoor league’s lineup ahead of its inaugural season later this year. Rose Zhang and Lottie Woad will join the already committed Lexi Thompson, Charley Hull, Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson and current No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul.

Korda, meanwhile, isn’t totally thrilled with the concept.

“I have mixed feelings on it if I’m being very honest, and I’m surprised no other girls have, or no one’s really spoken out about it,” Korda told Golfweek ahead of this week’s Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, the LPGA’s season opener. “I think it’s a huge and unbelievable miss that we’re not playing alongside the men. There’s no greater way to grow the game, and it would have been revolutionary. It would have been the first time, I think, that men and women are on the same playing field, playing for the same exact amount of money. But I also think it’s great that we are getting this opportunity, so that’s my mixed feelings.”

Korda, who lives in Bradenton, Florida, about three hours from the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, added that she’s “still weighing out the time commitment” before she makes her decision.

She wouldn’t be the first top American to opt out of the complementary league, as Scottie Scheffler does not play in TGL, which is currently in its second season and boasts several PGA Tour stars, including co-founders Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.