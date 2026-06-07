Nelly Korda’s career victories on the LPGA

Highlights: 2026 U.S. Women's Open, final round
Nelly Korda captured the 81st U.S. Women's Open in dramatic fashion, including a clutch birdie on No. 17 to take the solo lead at Riviera and a wobbling par putt on No. 18 that fell in the cup. Charley Hull and Gaby Lopez also provided plenty of final round highlights.
The list keeps growing.
Nelly Korda captured her 19th LPGA victory Sunday at the U.S. Women’s Open at Riviera Country Club. It’s her fourth major title, to go along with 15 regular tour victories.
Here’s a look at each of Korda’s LPGA wins since her first in 2018 (majors in italics):
|WIN NO.
|LPGA TOURNAMENT
|1
|2018 Swing Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship
|2
|2019 ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open
|3
|2019 Taiwan Swing Skirts LPGA
|4
|2021 Gainbridge LPGA
|5
|2021 Meijer LPGA Classic
|6
|2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
|7
|2021 Pelican Women’s Championship
|8
|2022 Pelican Women’s Championship
|9
|2024 LPGA Drive On Championship
|10
|2024 Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship
|11
|2024 Ford Championship
|12
|2024 T-Mobile Match Play
|13
|2024 Chevron Championship
|14
|2024 Mizuho Americas Open
|15
|2024 The Annika driven by Gainbridge
|16
|2026 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
|17
|2026 Chevron Championship
|18
|2026 Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoa
|19
|2026 U.S. Women’s Open