Q&A: Linn Grant on sticking to what works, her wish for the LPGA, fashion statements

Ahead of her season debut at the LPGA’s Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Golf Channel caught up with Linn Grant at the Adidas booth at the PGA Merchandise Show:

Q. It’s been a couple months now since your win at The Annika. Looking back, what did that win prove to you?

LG: It was very nice. My 2025 season had become quite pressured, like, within myself, because I wondered, will I ever win again? Was that first time, you know, beginner’s luck? I had a great season in 2023, played well in the majors. It’s a common pattern, though. You come out as a pro and you do your thing, you’re confident with what you’re doing, and then you hit a stop sign where you start questioning whether you should change things, can you get better. And last year was kind of trial and error for me. I tried some new things that weren’t for me, which I noticed in my results, so about midseason I decided to just scrap it all and go back to what I know. The Annika was a good sign that what I was doing was good.

Q. What’s an example of something you tried that didn’t work?

LG: I changed some of how I do my stats, got more personally involved in it, saw more numbers frequently, like a new program and setup. Before, I’ve done my stats and then I’ve evaluated everything at the end of the year, which has been the best for me because then week to week I don’t see my results. Stats can be so misleading as well. Like I could look at something and think, gosh, I sucked at chipping last week, when it actually wasn’t that bad. Every week was like a punch in the face, like me thinking I’m not good enough, or I’m not at the level I should be at. I took a step back and said, this is a little too much for me.

BELLEAIR, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 16: Linn Grant of Sweden poses with the trophy after her winning putt on the 18th green during the final round of The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2025 at Pelican Golf Club on November 16, 2025 in Belleair, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Getty Images

Q. This is an exciting time for the LPGA with Craig now being commissioner, and he has a lot of big ideas, one of his big pushes being challenging players do a better job to help market themselves. How do you see yourself doing that going forward?

LG: He’s really off to a good start. A lot of players, including myself, are really happy with what we’re seeing with him as the face of our tour. I feel like he shows up, knows what he’s doing, knows where he wants the tour to head. I think the whole marketing of each player doing their job to help the tour, I think it’s needed to add more personality to the tour. I’m still kind of looking into what I can do personally.

Q. Craig has talked a lot about changing the competition schedule. What’s top on your wish list, whether it’s how the schedule is formatted or another idea you have for the LPGA?

LG: I would love to play more in Europe. We play mostly in the U.S. and Asia, but we have a lot of European players, so it makes sense to at least have one more event in Europe. Especially with a week in between the Evian and the Scottish, there could be a chance to have another event so people could stay in Europe and play a tournament instead of going back to the U.S. I really loved the mixed event that we had in Sweden. We just need to find new ways to make it more exciting for everyone.

Q. Did you ever see yourself being the kind of fashion icon that you’ve kind of become with Adidas?

LG: No, but I have an interest for it. I think it’s really fun, and I try to be as involved as they let me be.

Q. How involved are we talking about?

LG: When I had my first year with them in 2022, I set a pretty clear stance on where I wanted to be in this conversation and was very clear what I thought the brand was and what it could be. Since then, we have yearly meetings, and for me, my biggest thing is performance, like this length, this pocket, this material, it’s uncomfortable, this doesn’t work when it’s windy, or this gets stuck. And secondly, what I like. But I think the brand is moving toward more of a fashionable brand. When I was growing up, go look at golf photos of me when I was 12 or 13, and I looked like a boy. I think in college – we were an Adidas school [at Arizona State] – was the first time where it was like, oh, we get to wear a pink skirt with a flair that’s a bit more feminine. Now, walking around here, you see so many brands pushing in a different direction, which I think is fun and I’m trying to be part of that with Adidas. I haven’t seen everything yet that’s coming out this year, but it’s moving in a really fun direction. Coming into 2022, it was sort of my dream to be able to go straight from the golf course to dinner and still feel like I’m a girl, I’m young; I don’t want to look like my dad, I just want to pull off my hat, take my hair down and look nice.

Q. How much do people still bring up the outfit at The Open a couple years ago with the boots and the jacket and the earmuffs?

LG: A lot, because it was so different. It was so fun to be the face of that.

Q. So, you enjoy that?

LG: Yeah, and for some reason, those things that make the week more memorable also makes me play a little better. It pushes me away from thinking about just golf and gives me something else during the week that I can put my mind to.

NAPLES, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Linn Grant of Sweden plays her shot from the third tee during the second round of the CME Group Tour Championship 2025 at Tiburon Golf Club on November 21, 2025 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Getty Images

Q. You have one of the most aesthetically great swings in the game. Do you like to look at your swing? Do you look at it too much?

LG: Not at all. While some people might think my swing might be aesthetically pleasing, I pretty much only work with what the ball is doing. When I was in high school, obviously being in Sweden, we had a lot of time during the winter to just work on technique, so then I had maybe four or five years where I had five months a year where I would just look at videos, so I’ve done a lot of that work. But going from that, all I do now is work with what the ball is doing.

Q. Where do you feel like you take the next step this year?

LG: I would love to win majors, at least one. I think if 2025 was the year of trying to see if there was potential to grow in some way, I think 2026 will be more of sticking to what I’m really good at and getting better at that, and not trying to do something that isn’t me and feel more confident with what I’m doing and what I have, like that’s enough.