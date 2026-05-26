Texas junior Farah O’Keefe caps breakthrough season with individual national title

Farah O’Keefe rolled in a 20-foot birdie putt on her final hole Monday at Omni La Costa Resort, raising her hands in triumph. It wasn’t quite over as she needed to wait for her competitors to finish, but when all the cards were signed, O’Keefe was a national champion.

The University of Texas junior captured the individual title at the NCAA DI Women’s Golf Championships, finishing at 12 under par.

“It makes me emotional talking about the sacrifices that my family has put in so that I could be playing golf at all,” O’Keefe said. “Younger Farah would be really, really happy right now. I think she’d be emotional, too”

Stanford senior Megha Ganne (70) finished solo second at 10 under. Duke freshman Rianne Malixi (69) was third at 9 under and USC senior Catherine Park (74) fourth at 8 under. Defending champion Maria Jose Marin (70) tied for fifth with Tennessee sophomore Kyra Van Kan (72).

On a difficult scoring day in Carlsbad, California, O’Keefe made six birdies and four bogeys for a 2-under 70. It’s O’Keefe’s fourth stroke-play win in a breakthrough season that has seen her rise to No. 4 in the Women’s Amateur Golf Rankings.

But, as O’Keefe said, “Job’s not done.”

NO QUIT IN FARAH O'KEEFE! 🤩



With eyes on the individual title, O'Keefe goes birdie-birdie at the last to move to -12.



📺Golf Channel | @ATT pic.twitter.com/fnMSq4lHsz — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) May 26, 2026

Next up is her Longhorns’ bid for a team title in the match-play portion, which begins Tuesday. Texas was one of eight teams to advance to the knockout stage, where as a 4-seed they will face No. 5 Eastern Michigan.

And they will do so with the best player in women’s college golf leading the way. O’Keefe began the final round at Omni La Costa as a co-leader alongside Park. Despite making four bogeys – two on par 5s – O’Keefe rolled in six birdies, including on Nos. 17 and 18.

“I just kept breathing,” O’Keefe said, “and telling myself to get through the next shot.”

The Austin, Texas, native is the third Longhorn to win a women’s individual title, joining Charlotta Sorenstam (1993) and Heather Bowie (1997).