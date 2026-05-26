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‘Nobody wants to see us': Eastern Michigan punches historic ticket to NCAA women’s quarterfinals

  
Published May 25, 2026 08:08 PM
Cinderella from Ypsilanti: Eagles advance in NCAA
May 25, 2026 08:37 PM
The 2026 NCAA Division I women's golf quarterfinals start Tuesday at Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, Calif. The Eastern Michigan Eagles from Ypsilanti are looking to shock the world and do the unthinkable in the knockout round.

Eight teams made it through to the national quarterfinals at Omni La Costa Resort and Spa.

None will be as compelling a story as the women from Ypsilanti, Michigan, who are extending their stay at the NCAA DI Women’s Golf Championships after finishing in fifth place in stroke play thanks to a day’s best 4-under-par performance.

“Round of our program’s history right there,” said Eastern Michigan head coach Josh Brewer, who spent 12 seasons as head coach at Georgia before taking over an Eagles program that ranked No. 226 when he did in 2024.

Eastern Michigan, making its first NCAA Championship appearance on the heels of its regional debut last week, entered the day in 10th place and four shots behind three teams at T-7.

“It’s all because of them, they keep believing in each other,” Brewer said. “They helped build this from Day 1.”

As for what’s next now that the Eagles are one of eight programs advancing to the knockout stage?

“Nobody wants to see us because we’re crazy to do something even more fun than this,” Brewer said of his team’s Cinderella moment.

Brewer, 48, said that his favorite team is the Indiana Hoosiers, where he played college golf. He told Romine he takes a lot of inspiration from IU head football coach Curt Cignetti.

“Worst team in college football and he won a national championship in his second year, why can’t I win a national title in my second year at Eastern Michigan?” he said.

David, meet Goliath

Stanford has never missed making the final eight – and has been the top seed for match play each of the past six seasons.

The Cardinal finished at 22 under, 13 strokes clear of No. 2 seed USC.

Arkansas and Texas are also in, tied for third at 1 over. Arkansas gets the No. 3 seed by virtue of having the lowest round Monday between the two teams.

Below Eastern Michigan and rounding out spots six, seven and eight are Oklahoma State (+5), Duke (+7) and Pepperdine (+11).

Image for NCAA Women's Team Match Play Quarterfinals
NCAA Women’s Team Match Play Quarterfinals
The NCAA Women’s Golf Team Match Play Quarterfinals are underway at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif.

NCAA women’s golf quarterfinal bracket

  • 1. Stanford vs. 8. Pepperdine
  • 2. USC vs. 7. Duke
  • 3. Arkansas vs. 6. Oklahoma State
  • 4. Texas vs. 5. Eastern Michigan
NCAA women's quarterfinal bracket

Stanford’s path to the national championship begins with the Pepperdine Waves and could see a matchup with the 2026 tournament’s Cinderella, Eastern Michigan.

Golf Channel

How to watch NCAA women’s golf quarterfinals Tuesday

Image for NCAA Women's Team Match Play Semifinals
NCAA Women’s Team Match Play Semifinals
The NCAA Women’s Team Match Play Semifinals are underway at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif.