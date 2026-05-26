‘Nobody wants to see us': Eastern Michigan punches historic ticket to NCAA women’s quarterfinals

Eight teams made it through to the national quarterfinals at Omni La Costa Resort and Spa.

None will be as compelling a story as the women from Ypsilanti, Michigan, who are extending their stay at the NCAA DI Women’s Golf Championships after finishing in fifth place in stroke play thanks to a day’s best 4-under-par performance.

“Round of our program’s history right there,” said Eastern Michigan head coach Josh Brewer, who spent 12 seasons as head coach at Georgia before taking over an Eagles program that ranked No. 226 when he did in 2024.

Eastern Michigan, making its first NCAA Championship appearance on the heels of its regional debut last week, entered the day in 10th place and four shots behind three teams at T-7.

“It’s all because of them, they keep believing in each other,” Brewer said. “They helped build this from Day 1.”

As for what’s next now that the Eagles are one of eight programs advancing to the knockout stage?

“Nobody wants to see us because we’re crazy to do something even more fun than this,” Brewer said of his team’s Cinderella moment.

"Round of the day? Round of our program's history right there" -- Josh Brewer



Eastern Michigan on a Cinderella run right now 🥹 pic.twitter.com/VtgsyOFgO1 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) May 25, 2026

Brewer, 48, said that his favorite team is the Indiana Hoosiers, where he played college golf. He told Romine he takes a lot of inspiration from IU head football coach Curt Cignetti.

“Worst team in college football and he won a national championship in his second year, why can’t I win a national title in my second year at Eastern Michigan?” he said.

David, meet Goliath

Stanford has never missed making the final eight – and has been the top seed for match play each of the past six seasons.

The Cardinal finished at 22 under, 13 strokes clear of No. 2 seed USC.

Arkansas and Texas are also in, tied for third at 1 over. Arkansas gets the No. 3 seed by virtue of having the lowest round Monday between the two teams.

Below Eastern Michigan and rounding out spots six, seven and eight are Oklahoma State (+5), Duke (+7) and Pepperdine (+11).

NCAA Women’s Team Match Play Quarterfinals The NCAA Women’s Golf Team Match Play Quarterfinals are underway at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif.

NCAA women’s golf quarterfinal bracket

1. Stanford vs. 8. Pepperdine

2. USC vs. 7. Duke

3. Arkansas vs. 6. Oklahoma State

4. Texas vs. 5. Eastern Michigan

Stanford’s path to the national championship begins with the Pepperdine Waves and could see a matchup with the 2026 tournament’s Cinderella, Eastern Michigan. Golf Channel

How to watch NCAA women’s golf quarterfinals Tuesday