Charlie Woods verbally commits to ACC powerhouse

Charlie Woods won’t follow in his father’s footsteps – at least in terms of where he’ll play his college golf.

The 16-year-old Woods has verbally committed to Florida State University, a source with knowledge of the decision confirmed to Golf Channel.

The news was first reported by the college recruiting site, Rivals.

Woods is ranked 21st in the AJGA rankings, ninth in the Class of 2027. He is set to team with top-ranked junior Miles Russell, who committed to the Seminoles back in June, beginning next fall.

Since Woods debuted at the 2020 PNC Championship as an 11-year-old, the common thought was that he would end up at Stanford like his dad, Tiger, who signed with the Cardinal over UNLV in 1993. Woods’ sister, Sam, is currently a freshman at Stanford. But Woods, who shot up the junior ranks last year, drew interest from several top programs in the ACC and SEC before opting to stay in state.

It’s believed that Woods’ final two schools were Florida State and Alabama.

Seminoles head coach Trey Jones, who can’t publicly comment on Woods until he signs next November, was spotted watching the Benjamin School junior help his team win its second FHSAA Class 1A title in three years last November at Mission Inn, where Woods closed with a 4-under 68, tied for the low final round.

Jones, who was inducted into the Golf Coaches Association of America’s Hall of Fame in December, has coached the likes of Brooks Koepka, Daniel Berger and Luke Clanton.

Woods’ top accomplishments in junior golf include a victory at the

Team TaylorMade Invitational, an AJGA invitational, last May and a top-10 finish at last summer’s Junior PGA Championship. He’s also qualified for each of the past two U.S. Junior Amateurs.