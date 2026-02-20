Podcast: Inside the rise of Texas A&M’s Vanessa Borovilos; Chris Haack stepping down

Texas A&M sophomore Vanessa Borovilos joins this latest episode, fresh off her victory at the Moon Golf Invitational. She provides insight into how she’s become one of the top women’s amateur players in the world, how she ended up going from Canada to College Station, and more. Burko and Brentley then spin through some results, including aces wild for Vandy and Jackson Koivun winning yet again, before getting to the shocking news that Georgia head coach Chris Haack is stepping down. Riviera 2012 memories are discussed while Brentley gets confused by the minefield that is the Scoreboard results page.