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Curtis Cup team filled out for the Americans

  
Published May 19, 2026 04:28 PM

Stanford senior Kelly Xu will cap off her college career with her first appearance in the Curtis Cup.

Xu joined Kary Hollenbaugh, Jasmine Koo and Avery Weed as the final four additions to the eight-player American team that will play Great Britain and Ireland at Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles on June 12-14.

GB&I has not won the Curtis Cup on the road since it was held at The Honors Course in Tennessee in 1994.

The American team previously announced top-ranked amateur Kiara Romero, 17-year-old Asterisk Talley, Farah O’Keefe and Anna Davis. Davis, Koo and Talley will be making their second appearance.

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Xu, a 21-year-old senior, played on Stanford’s NCAA title team and played in the Palmer Cup in 2024. She also was an inaugural winner of the Drive, Chip and Putt competition at Augusta National.