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U.S. Curtis Cup team halfway finalized for 2026 matches at Bel-Air Country Club

  
Published April 14, 2026 06:43 PM
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April 4, 2026 10:21 PM
Asterisk Talley struggled on the par-3 12th hole during her final round at Augusta National. The 17-year-old amateur spoke to reporters afterwards to talk about the experience and what having support on the course Saturday meant to her despite coming up short on the leaderboard.

The eight-player American team for the Curtis Cup is now halfway completed.

Texas Longhorns junior Farah O’Keefe and 17-year-old Asterisk Talley have been added to the team through their world amateur ranking. Three players were chosen off the ranking on Monday.

Kiara Romero is No. 1, but she already had secured her spot on the team by winning the Mark H. McCormack medal last year as the top female amateur.

O’Keefe is No. 4 and the next highest-ranked American. Megha Ganne would have been next in line at No. 7, but the U.S. Women’s Amateur champion is turning pro before the June 12-14 matches at Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles. Her spot goes to Talley.

The Curtis Cup selection committee also chose Auburn junior Anna Davis.

The selection committee will pick the final four players after the NCAA regionals this spring.