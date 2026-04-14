U.S. Curtis Cup team halfway finalized for 2026 matches at Bel-Air Country Club

The eight-player American team for the Curtis Cup is now halfway completed.

Texas Longhorns junior Farah O’Keefe and 17-year-old Asterisk Talley have been added to the team through their world amateur ranking. Three players were chosen off the ranking on Monday.

Kiara Romero is No. 1, but she already had secured her spot on the team by winning the Mark H. McCormack medal last year as the top female amateur.

O’Keefe is No. 4 and the next highest-ranked American. Megha Ganne would have been next in line at No. 7, but the U.S. Women’s Amateur champion is turning pro before the June 12-14 matches at Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles. Her spot goes to Talley.

The Curtis Cup selection committee also chose Auburn junior Anna Davis.

The selection committee will pick the final four players after the NCAA regionals this spring.