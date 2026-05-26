Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Farah O’Keefe wins Annika Award as top player in women’s college golf

  
Published May 26, 2026 01:52 PM
O'Keefe checks off big goal with women's NCAA individual title
May 25, 2026 11:10 PM
University of Texas junior Farah O'Keefe wrote down a lot of bold goals as a kid. She just checked off a big one by winning the 2026 NCAA DI Women's Golf Championships individual title. Brentley Romine talked to the champ.

Farah O’Keefe won college golf’s biggest individual prize Monday and was honored Tuesday with the sport’s highest award.

O’Keefe was named the recipient of the Annika Award, given annually to the best player in women’s college golf. A vote was determined by players, coaches and members of the media.

The University of Texas junior captured the NCAA DI Women’s Golf Championships individual title Monday at Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, California. She is currently competing with her Longhorn teammates in the quarterfinals of team match play.

O’Keefe, the SEC player of the year, won four times across the 2025-26 season, becoming the third Texas player to win the women’s individual national championship. She’s the first Longhorn to win the Annika Award since its inception in 2014.