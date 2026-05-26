Farah O’Keefe wins Annika Award as top player in women’s college golf

Farah O’Keefe won college golf’s biggest individual prize Monday and was honored Tuesday with the sport’s highest award.

O’Keefe was named the recipient of the Annika Award, given annually to the best player in women’s college golf. A vote was determined by players, coaches and members of the media.

The University of Texas junior captured the NCAA DI Women’s Golf Championships individual title Monday at Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, California. She is currently competing with her Longhorn teammates in the quarterfinals of team match play.

O’Keefe, the SEC player of the year, won four times across the 2025-26 season, becoming the third Texas player to win the women’s individual national championship. She’s the first Longhorn to win the Annika Award since its inception in 2014.