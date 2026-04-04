Maria Jose Marin wins Augusta National Women’s Am as 12th hole turns tide

The par-3 12th hole – as it often does – played a pivotal role in the final round at Augusta National Golf Club.

A bit of good luck for Maria Jose Marin and a heavy dose of misfortune for Asterisk Talley altered the script of the seventh annual Augusta National Women’s Amateur, catapulting the former to victory.

Marin, a 19-year-old junior at Arkansas, shot 4-under 68 Saturday to finish at 14 under par, four clear of Stanford sophomore Andrea Revuelta (68). The Colombian’s 54-hole total established a tournament record by two shots. Korea’s Soomin Oh (68) finished solo third at 9 under.

Marin was greeted by jubilant friends, family and teammates upon winning, including Maria Fassi, a fellow Razorback who nearly won the inaugural Augusta title.

“I think walking up 18, I pictured it in my mind, what it was going to be the moment like,” Marin said. “Having Maria there, she inspired me so, so much when she played with Jennifer Kupcho [in 2019], and I think I’ve said it a lot of times, but that was truly inspiring for me, and yeah, just to get it done in front of them, yeah, it’s great.”

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Talley closed in 3-over 75, thanks to a second-nine 42 and a round that came unraveled in swift, biting fashion. She tied for fourth at 8 under alongside world No. 1 amateur Kiara Romero (68), Yunseo Yang (68), Raegan Denton (69) and Meja Örtengren (74).

Talley, the 36-hole leader, was one up on Marin when the 17-year-old Stanford commit made her first bogey of the championship at the par-4 11th. Playing in the group ahead, Marin’s tee shot on the par-3 12th landed short of the green and started to trickle towards the water before stopping on the bank. The reigning NCAA champion got up and down, converting a 6-footer for par to remain in a share of the lead.

“I just didn’t think that was going to be my position from the tee box,” said Talley, who added she was trying to play an 8-iron about 155 yards. “I didn’t think I would have to be in that situation at all. It shows how hard that hole is and how much it has messed up other people as well.”

With Marin crossing the Nelson Bridge on her way to the par-5 13th, Talley played the 12th and flew her tee shot into the trees behind the green. The ball kicked out into the back bunker — seemingly a good break — but Talley then hit a low-runner into Rae’s Creek. Following the penalty stroke, and opting to play from the same spot, she got the same result — a too-thin racer into the water hazard. After another penalty, she played her sixth shot from the opposite side of the creek and eventually made quadruple-bogey 7.

With Marin making birdie at the 13th, Talley, in a matter of minutes, went from in control to into a five-shot deficit.

“I’m just a little emotional, not only because I didn’t get it done today, but also just everyone is so supportive,” Talley said after the round. “It’s hard when they have to watch that and see you not do well or not accomplish what you wanted. I still played fine today even though that one hole just kind of got me. Other than that, it doesn’t define me as a golfer. I know what kind of player I am.”

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Marin’s primary challenger was playing competitor Revuelta, who got within three shots through 15 holes but no closer.

This was Marin’s fourth appearance at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. She had never shot better than 76 at ANGC in her two previous made cuts.

Marin is the third player — Jennifer Kupcho (2019), Rose Zhang (2023) — to win at Augusta the year following an individual NCAA title.