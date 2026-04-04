Augusta National Women’s Amateur champions: Year-by-year list of winners, scores, results

The Augusta National Women’s Amateur began in 2019, further opening the competitive doors to arguably the most prestigious course in the world.

Wake Forest’s Jennifer Kupcho and Arkansas’ Maria Fassi competed in a spirted second-nine duel at Augusta National Golf Club to commence the event, with Kupcho prevailing.

Maria Jose Marin, a two-time First Team All-American at Arkansas, added her name to this prestigious list of winners on Saturday afternoon with a 4-under 68. She defeated Spain’s Andrea Revuelta by four shots.

Maria Jose Marin wins Augusta National Women’s Am as 12th hole turns tide The par-3 12th hole at Augusta National Golf Club proved to be the turning point in the seventh edition of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Carla Bernat Escuder, also from Spain, won last year thanks to a final-round 68.

The event is contested for 36 holes at Champions Retreat in nearby Evans, Georgia, with the final round — following a cut and a day for all contestants to play a practice round at ANGC — at the Masters home. Here are the players who have won the Augusta National Women’s Amateur (* = playoff; no event held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic):