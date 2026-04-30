Podcast: NCAA women’s golf regional preview with USC’s Justin Silverstein

A yearly tradition continues as USC women’s golf coach Justin Silverstein joins Burko and Brentley to break down all six NCAA women’s golf regionals. They discuss the favorites, the sleepers and maybe even a few teams that should be in high alert. Justin provides some great insight on some of the golf courses and teams that he’s seen throughout the season. The .500 rule is debated in light of South Carolina missing regionals as the No. 24 team in the country. And finally, Burko and Brentley roll through some men’s conference results, including three-peats by Jackson Koivun and Preston Stout.