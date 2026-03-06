Podcast: Oklahoma State’s Preston Stout dusts Cabo field

In this week’s episode, Burko and Brentley recap three of the biggest events of the season: Texas’ statement at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, Virginia clipping Auburn at Southern Highlands Collegiate and Oklahoma State sliding by Arkansas in Cabo. Rice’s surprise third-place finish in Mexico is discussed, as is the Stanford women’s loss to San Jose State in match play and an inexcusable live-scoring issue in Las Vegas.

Finally, the episode finishes as Brentley interviews Oklahoma State’s Preston Stout, who won by a whopping seven shots in Cabo. They discuss the big win, Stout’s hunting passion, how his game projects at the next level and more.