Beach time! John Daly II plans to rest, enjoy Puerto Rico after first PGA Tour round

Puerto Rico’s beaches probably didn’t need the extra publicity but John Daly II gave them just that following his opening round at Grand Reserve Golf Club.

The amateur, who is graduating from the University of Arkansas this spring, completed his first 18 PGA Tour holes at the Puerto Rico Open on Thursday and told reporters that rest was in order.

“I would say I’d go hit balls, but I’m a little tired so I’m just probably going to go to the beach and probably do absolutely nothing for the rest of the day,” Daly II said.

The 22-year-old son of John Daly collected four birdies and finished T-19 with a 2-under 70 on the day.

His most impressive moment came when he holed out with a phenomenal pitch down the slope on the 16th hole.

“Feel like I left a few out there, but I made it up with just a couple good saves and nice chip-in on 16,” Daly II said.

Entering the second round on Friday, he sits six strokes behind leader Chandler Blanchet.

Defending tournament champion Karl Vilips is not in the field this year, taking the week after being cut at last week’s Cognizant Classic.