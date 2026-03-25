Top-ranked junior Asterisk Talley to have fellow No. 1 on bag for Augusta National Women’s Amateur

Asterisk Talley won’t be the only top-ranked junior at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Talley, who sits atop every major national junior ranking, will employ fellow No. 1 Miles Russell as her caddie for the April 1-4 event at Champions Retreat and Augusta National. The news was first reported by Golfweek.

It’s unclear if Russell will loop the entire championship, as competitors who make the cut often switch to club caddies for the final round at Augusta National.

Ranked No. 10 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, the 17-year-old Talley is the reigning ANWA runner-up, finishing a shot back of last year’s winner, Carla Bernat. She also recently captured the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley for the second time, joining Russell, who picked up his second title at the Graniteville, South Carolina, club earlier this month as well.

Russell, eighth in the men’s WAGR, joins Talley as No. 1 in the AJGA, Junior Golf Scoreboard and Universal Golf rankings. He is verbally committed to Florida State while Talley is set to sign with Stanford this November.

The pair teamed to go 1-0-1 at last year’s Junior Ryder Cup.