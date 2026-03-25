Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2026: Field, format and how to watch
The seventh Augusta National Women’s Amateur begins next week in Augusta, Georgia, with 72 of the top players in amateur golf.
The field will compete over 54 holes of stroke play. The first two rounds will be contested at Champions Retreat Golf Club in nearby Evans, Georgia, Wednesday and Thursday, April 1 and 2. The final round will be held at Augusta National Golf Club Saturday, April 4.
The low 30 players and ties after 36 holes will qualify for the final 18 holes, A sudden-death playoff will be used if two or more players are tied after 54 holes of regulation.
All players in the field will get a practice round at Augusta National on Friday, April 3, which also includes competing on the Par 3 Course.
How to watch the 2026 Augusta National Women’s Amateur
(All times EDT):
Wednesday, April 1
- 1:30-3:30PM: Round 1 (Golf Channel)
Thursday, April 2
- 1:30-3:30PM: Round 2 (Golf Channel)
Friday, April 3
Saturday, April 4
- 10AM-Noon: Live From the Augusta National Women’s Amateur (Golf Channel)
- Noon-3:30PM: Final round (NBC/Peacock)
2026 Augusta National Women’s Amateur full field:
- Charlotte Back, Germany
- Brooke Biermmann, Wildwood, Mo.
- Vanessa Borovilos, Canada
- Sara Brentcheneff, France
- Eunseo Choi, New Zealand
- Beth Coulter, Northern Ireland
- Anna Davis, Spring Valley, Calif.
- Aphrodite Deng, Short Hills, N.J.
- Raegan Denton, Australia
- Anna Fang, San Diego
- Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio, Spain
- Eila Galitsky, Thailand
- Megha Ganne, Holmdel, N.J.
- Ai Goto, Japan
- Yurina Hiroyoshi, Japan
- Kary Hollenbaugh, New Albany, Ohio
- Huai-Chien Hsu, Taiwan
- Anna Iwanaga, Japan
- Tsubasa Kajitani, Japan
- Veronika Kedronova, Czech Republic
- Grace Kilcrease, Springdale, Ark.
- Gyubeen Kim, South Korea
- Lauren Kim, Canada
- Katelyn Kong, Los Angeles
- Jasmine Koo, Cerritos, Calif.
- Chloe Kovelesky, Boca Raton, Fla.
- Louise Landgraf, France
- Arianna Lau, Hong Kong
- Dianna Lee, San Diego
- Elise Lee, Irvine, Calif.
- Mackenzie Lee, North Little Rock, Ark.
- Yujie Liu, China
- Kyra Ly, Portland, Ore.
- Marie Eline Madsen, Denmark
- Rianne Malixi, Philippines
- Maria Jose Marin, Colombia
- Paula Martin Sampedro, Spain
- Ava Merrill, Johns Creek, Ga.
- Camille Min-Gaultier, France
- Aira Nagasawa, Japan
- Farah O’Keefe, Austin, Texas
- Emily Odwin, Barbados
- Nikki Oh, Torrance, Calif.
- Soomin Oh, South Korea
- Meja Örtengren, Sweden
- Catherine Park, Irvine, Calif.
- Seojin Park, South Korea
- Macy Pate, Winston-Salem, N.C.
- Prim Prachnakorn, Thailand
- Megan Propeck, Leawood, Kan.
- Catherine Rao, Camarillo, Calif.
- Lily Reitter, France
- Andrea Revuelta, Spain
- Patience Rhodes, England
- Kiara Romero, San Jose, Calif.
- Elizabeth Rudisill, Charlotte, N.C.
- Amanda Sambach, Raleigh, N.C.
- Scarlett Schremmer, Birmingham, Ala.
- Bailey Shoemaker, Dade City, Fla.
- Andie Smith, Hobe Sound, Fla.
- Achiraya Sriwong, Thailand
- Megan Streicher, South Africa
- Asterisk Talley, Chowchilla, Calif.
- Rocío Tejedo, Spain
- Clarisa Temelo, Mexico
- Karen Tsuru, Carlsbad, Calif.
- Avery Weed, Ocean Springs, Miss.
- Kelly Xu, Claremont, Calif.
- Yunseo Yang, South Korea
- Ashley Yun, Diamond Bar, Calif.
- Amelie Zalsman, St. Petersburg, Fla.
- Reagan Zibilski, Springfield, Mo.
Augusta National Women’s Amateur qualifying criteria
- 1. Reigning U.S. Women’s Amateur champion
- 2. Reigning R&A Women’s Amateur champion
- 3. Reigning Women’s Asia-Pacific Amateur champion
- 4. Reigning R&A Girls’ Amateur champion
- 5. Reigning U.S. Girls’ Junior champion
- 6. Reigning Girls Junior PGA champion
- 7. Reigning NCAA Division I individual champion
- 8. Past champions of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur within the last five years
- 9. The 30 highest ranked players from the U.S. based on the prior year’s (2025) final Women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking, not otherwise qualified
- 10. After qualifications 1-8 above, the 30 highest ranked players not otherwise qualified, as listed on the prior year’s (2025) final Women’s World Amateur Ranking
- 11. Players receiving special invitations from the Augusta National Women’s Amateur Committee
Augusta National Women’s Amateur past champions
- 2025: Carla Bernat Escuder
- 2024: Lottie Woad
- 2023: Rose Zhang
- 2022: Anna Davis
- 2021: Tsubasa Kajitani
- 2019: Jennifer Kupcho