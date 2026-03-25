Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2026: Field, format and how to watch

The seventh Augusta National Women’s Amateur begins next week in Augusta, Georgia, with 72 of the top players in amateur golf.

The field will compete over 54 holes of stroke play. The first two rounds will be contested at Champions Retreat Golf Club in nearby Evans, Georgia, Wednesday and Thursday, April 1 and 2. The final round will be held at Augusta National Golf Club Saturday, April 4.

The low 30 players and ties after 36 holes will qualify for the final 18 holes, A sudden-death playoff will be used if two or more players are tied after 54 holes of regulation.

All players in the field will get a practice round at Augusta National on Friday, April 3, which also includes competing on the Par 3 Course.

How to watch the 2026 Augusta National Women’s Amateur

(All times EDT):

Wednesday, April 1



Thursday, April 2



Friday, April 3



Saturday, April 4



2026 Augusta National Women’s Amateur full field:

Charlotte Back, Germany

Brooke Biermmann, Wildwood, Mo.

Vanessa Borovilos, Canada

Sara Brentcheneff, France

Eunseo Choi, New Zealand

Beth Coulter, Northern Ireland

Anna Davis, Spring Valley, Calif.

Aphrodite Deng, Short Hills, N.J.

Raegan Denton, Australia

Anna Fang, San Diego

Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio, Spain

Eila Galitsky, Thailand

Megha Ganne, Holmdel, N.J.

Ai Goto, Japan

Yurina Hiroyoshi, Japan

Kary Hollenbaugh, New Albany, Ohio

Huai-Chien Hsu, Taiwan

Anna Iwanaga, Japan

Tsubasa Kajitani, Japan

Veronika Kedronova, Czech Republic

Grace Kilcrease, Springdale, Ark.

Gyubeen Kim, South Korea

Lauren Kim, Canada

Katelyn Kong, Los Angeles

Jasmine Koo, Cerritos, Calif.

Chloe Kovelesky, Boca Raton, Fla.

Louise Landgraf, France

Arianna Lau, Hong Kong

Dianna Lee, San Diego

Elise Lee, Irvine, Calif.

Mackenzie Lee, North Little Rock, Ark.

Yujie Liu, China

Kyra Ly, Portland, Ore.

Marie Eline Madsen, Denmark

Rianne Malixi, Philippines

Maria Jose Marin, Colombia

Paula Martin Sampedro, Spain

Ava Merrill, Johns Creek, Ga.

Camille Min-Gaultier, France

Aira Nagasawa, Japan

Farah O’Keefe, Austin, Texas

Emily Odwin, Barbados

Nikki Oh, Torrance, Calif.

Soomin Oh, South Korea

Meja Örtengren, Sweden

Catherine Park, Irvine, Calif.

Seojin Park, South Korea

Macy Pate, Winston-Salem, N.C.

Prim Prachnakorn, Thailand

Megan Propeck, Leawood, Kan.

Catherine Rao, Camarillo, Calif.

Lily Reitter, France

Andrea Revuelta, Spain

Patience Rhodes, England

Kiara Romero, San Jose, Calif.

Elizabeth Rudisill, Charlotte, N.C.

Amanda Sambach, Raleigh, N.C.

Scarlett Schremmer, Birmingham, Ala.

Bailey Shoemaker, Dade City, Fla.

Andie Smith, Hobe Sound, Fla.

Achiraya Sriwong, Thailand

Megan Streicher, South Africa

Asterisk Talley, Chowchilla, Calif.

Rocío Tejedo, Spain

Clarisa Temelo, Mexico

Karen Tsuru, Carlsbad, Calif.

Avery Weed, Ocean Springs, Miss.

Kelly Xu, Claremont, Calif.

Yunseo Yang, South Korea

Ashley Yun, Diamond Bar, Calif.

Amelie Zalsman, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Reagan Zibilski, Springfield, Mo.

Augusta National Women’s Amateur qualifying criteria

1. Reigning U.S. Women’s Amateur champion

2. Reigning R&A Women’s Amateur champion

3. Reigning Women’s Asia-Pacific Amateur champion

4. Reigning R&A Girls’ Amateur champion

5. Reigning U.S. Girls’ Junior champion

6. Reigning Girls Junior PGA champion

7. Reigning NCAA Division I individual champion

8. Past champions of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur within the last five years

9. The 30 highest ranked players from the U.S. based on the prior year’s (2025) final Women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking, not otherwise qualified

10. After qualifications 1-8 above, the 30 highest ranked players not otherwise qualified, as listed on the prior year’s (2025) final Women’s World Amateur Ranking

11. Players receiving special invitations from the Augusta National Women’s Amateur Committee

Augusta National Women’s Amateur past champions