Another stellar field has assembled for Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge.

The exhibition, which was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is slated for Dec. 2-5 in the Bahamas. The Hero will feature 15 of the top 20 players in the world, including Collin Morikawa, FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau.

The top two players in the world ranking, Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson, will not compete in the no-cut, 20-man event that offers world-ranking points.

Here is the full field: Morikawa, Cantlay, Schauffele, DeChambeau, McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Brooks Koepka, Harris English, Abe Ancer, Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, Tyrrell Hatton, Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed, Henrik Stenson, Webb Simpson, Scottie Scheffler and Justin Rose.

Stenson is the defending champion from 2019. It is not yet known whether Woods, the tournament host, will make an appearance at Albany as he continues his recovery from a serious car crash earlier this year.