2019 Arnold Palmer Cup to be Live Streamed Worldwide via GOLF Channel

For the first time since its 1997 debut, the Arnold Palmer Cup – a three-day Ryder Cup-style event featuring the world’s top men’s and women’s college golfers – will be live-streamed worldwide via GOLFChannel.com , Friday-Sunday, June 7-9 from The Alotian Club in Roland, Ark.

Also, the Arnold Palmer Cup will introduce a new scholarship program to benefit students in its host communities.

The 23rd annual Arnold Palmer Cup sees the best U.S. and international collegiate golfers competing on co-ed teams over three days at venues that alternate between domestic (U.S.) and international sites each year. Co-ed since the 2018 event at Evian Resort Golf Club in France, the Arnold Palmer Cup is one of the game's only events in which men and women compete side-by-side as partners. Live online scoring can be found at www.ArnoldPalmerCup.com.

Monday, June 3 at 10:30 p.m. EDT, the 2019 Arnold Palmer Cup will kick off on GOLF Channel with a 30-minute preview of the field and a look back at the tournament’s 22-year history. Broadcaster and Alotian Club member Bill Macatee is producing and hosting the program.

Supported by Rolex, live streaming coverage on GOLFChannel.com will include the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as profiles of the competitors in one of college golf's most prestigious events. Whit Watson and Jane Crafter will be in the broadcast booth for live tournament coverage, joined by Dave Marr III on the course Friday through Sunday.

Live streaming can be viewed at www.GOLFChannel.com/livegolf , the NBC Sports app and GOLF Channel app – NBC Sports Group’s live-streaming products for mobile devices, tablets and connected TVs.

The streaming airtimes and formats for the rounds are as follows:

Mixed Fourball

Friday, June 7

12 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET

Mixed Foursomes

Saturday, June 8

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET

Foursomes

Saturday, June 8

5 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET

Singles Matches

Sunday, June 9

12 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET

GOLF Channel’s on-site social media coverage will include dedicated Facebook Live activations with on-air personalities and players in the field, as well as Instagram and Twitter content via the network’s social media handles. Social media host Alexandra O’Laughlin will contribute to GOLF Channel’s social media channels on-site throughout the tournament. GOLFChannel.com will include expanded coverage of the Arnold Palmer Cup with live scoring and daily editorial from Brentley Romine. Golf Central, the network’s daily news show, will air highlights Friday-Sunday.

The Arnold Palmer Cup is supported by the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation (AWPF) as part of its mission to promote youth character development, modeling the values embodied by Arnold & Winnie Palmer and supporting the growth of amateur/collegiate golf.

To that, AWPF has created a new $100,000 Arnold Palmer Cup Scholarship fund. Each year over at least 10 years, $10,000 in scholarships will be granted to one male and one female high school student ($5,000 to each) in the host club’s region. This year, AWPF will work with The Alotian Club, the local First Tee, and Arkansas State Golf Association to determine two scholarship recipients, with Alotian members, corporate partners, attendees and others invited to match funds, increasing the program’s strength and long-tern impact to Arnold Palmer Cup host communities.

Notable Arnold Palmer Cup Alumni include:

Francesco Molinari (Italy) - 2004

Matt Kuchar (USA) – 1998 & 1999

Rickie Fowler (USA) – 2008

Brandt Snedeker (USA) – 2003

Bryson DeChambeau (USA) – 2014

Jon Rahm (Spain) – 2014 & 2015

Justin Thomas (USA) – 2012 & 2013

Dustin Johnson (USA) – 2007

Webb Simpson (USA) - 2007

Luke Donald (England) – 1999

Patrick Cantlay (USA) - 2011

Jennifer Kupcho (USA) – 2018

Maria Fassi (Mexico) – 2018

Matthew Wolff (USA) – 2018

Viktor Hovland (Norway) – 2017 & 2018

About Arnold Palmer Cup

The Arnold Palmer Cup was co-founded by Arnold Palmer and The Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) and began at the Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Fla. in 1997. The event is a Ryder Cup-style tournament featuring the top men’s and women’s university/college golfers matching the United States against a team of International players. The Arnold Palmer Cup has been played at some of the world’s greatest courses, including The Old Course, The Royal County Down, Royal Portrush, Baltusrol, The Honors Course, and Cherry Hills. As of the 2018 matches at Evian Resort Golf Club, the Arnold Palmer Cup became the only significant U.S. tournament to feature men and women playing side-by-side as partners.

Since its inception, over 100 former Arnold Palmer Cup alumni have gone on to earn cards on either the PGA Tour, European Tour or LPGA, 28 have represented Europe or the USA in the Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup, and more than 50 have claimed 230 victories on the PGA or European Tours. The United States leads the series 12-9-1.

Rolex and the Arnold Palmer Cup

Through an unwavering commitment to the game of golf for more than 50 years, Rolex has developed one of the broadest and longest-standing relationships between brand and sport. These strong ties date back to 1967 when Rolex partnered with legendary golfer Arnold Palmer. The charismatic American holds a special place in golf history thanks as much to his natural talent and successful playing career as to his pioneering role in the sport. Since that pivotal bond, Rolex has gone on to establish partnerships at every level of the sport, including the governing bodies responsible for advancing the sport and the finest players, from The Big Three to the New Guard who are leading the rankings at the moment. The decision to partner the Arnold Palmer Cup was thus a natural progression for the Swiss watchmaker, and a tribute to the Arnold Palmer’s inspiring legacy.

About Rolex

An unrivalled reputation for quality and expertise

Rolex, a Swiss watch manufacture headquartered in Geneva, is recognized the world over for its expertise and the quality of its products. Its Oyster and Cellini watches, all certified as Superlative Chronometers for their precision, performance and reliability, are symbols of excellence, elegance and prestige. Founded by Hans Wilsdorf in 1905, the brand pioneered the development of the wristwatch and is at the origin of numerous major watchmaking innovations, such as the Oyster, the first waterproof wristwatch, launched in 1926, and the Perpetual rotor self-winding mechanism invented in 1931. Rolex has registered over 500 patents in the course of its history. A truly integrated and independent manufacturing company, Rolex designs, develops and produces in-house all the essential components of its watches, from the casting of the gold alloys to the machining, crafting, assembly and finishing of the movement, case, dial and bracelet. Through philanthropic programmes and a broad palette of sponsorship activities, Rolex is also actively involved in supporting the arts, sports and exploration, and encourages the spirit of enterprise, as well as the conservation of natural environments.

For more information, please visit ArnoldPalmerCup.com