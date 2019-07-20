Shane Lowry is 18 holes away from what will easily be the biggest victory of his career.

The 32-year-old Irishman, the newly minted home-crowd favorite following Rory McIlroy's missed cut and Graeme McDowell's absence from contention, leads by four shots entering Sunday's final round of The Open at Royal Portrush. Lowry, coming off an 8-under 63 on Saturday, will tee it up alongside England's Tommy Fleetwood in Sunday's final pairing, which will begin at 8:47 a.m. ET after The R&A moved up tee times because of expected inclement weather.

Full-field scores from the 148th Open Championship

Full coverage of the 148th Open Championship

Lowry and Fleetwood will go off right behind the penultimate pairing of J.B. Holmes and Brooks Koepka, six and seven back, respectively.

Here are the complete tee times and pairings for Sunday's finish at The 148th Open (all times Eastern):

2:32 a.m. – Ashton Turner

2:42 a.m. – Shubhankar Sharma, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

2:52 a.m. – Eddie Pepperell, Nino Bertasio

3:02 a.m. – Paul Waring, Thorbjorn Olesen

3:12 a.m. – Jason Kokrak, Branden Grace

3:22 a.m. – Jim Furyk, Callum Shinkwin

3:32 a.m. – Kevin Streelman, Bubba Watson

3:42 a.m. – Bernd Wiesberger, Kyle Stanley

3:57 a.m. – Paul Casey, Benjamin Hebert

4:07 a.m. – Adam Hadwin, Matt Wallace

4:17 a.m. – Francesco Molinari, Thomas Pieters

4:27 a.m. – Louis Oosthuizen, Andrew WIlson

4:37 a.m. – Yosuke Asaji, Stewart Cink

4:47 a.m. – Joost Luiten, Doc Redman

4:57 a.m. – Inn-choon Hwang, Ryan Fox

5:07 a.m. – Yuki Inamori, Charley Hoffman

5:17 a.m. – Lucas Bjerregaard, Ernie Els

5:32 a.m. – Aaron Wise, Lucas Glover

5:42 a.m. – Sergio Garcia, Patrick Cantlay

5:52 a.m. – Mikko Korhonen, Dustin Johnson

6:02 a.m. – Rory Sabbatini, Robert MacIntyre

6:12 a.m. – Romain Langasque, Kevin Kisner

6:22 a.m. – Tom Lewis, Graeme McDowell

6:32 a.m. – Justin Harding, Erik Van Rooyen

6:42 a.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Webb Simpson

6:52 a.m. – Byeong Hun An, Matthew Fitzpatrick

7:07 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed

7:17 a.m. – Sang Hyun Park, Russell Knox

7:27 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Cameron Smith

7:37 a.m. – Andrew Putnam, Dylan Frittelli

7:47 a.m. – Alex Noren, Matt Kuchar

7:57 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Henrik Stenson

8:07 a.m. – Tony Finau, Jon Rahm

8:17 a.m. – Danny Willett, Lee Westwood

8:27 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose

8:37 a.m. – Brooks Koepka, J.B. Holmes

8:47 a.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry