PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland – Royal Portrush returned to The Open rota for the first time since 1951 and proved itself a worthy host. Here is a breakdown of how it played last week during the 148th playing of The Open.

• The scoring average for the week on the par-71 layout was 72.175. J.B. Holmes’ final-round 87 was the highest round and winner Shane Lowry’s third-round 63 was the lowest.

• Both sides played virtually the same with the first nine holes averaging 36.159. The second nine holes played 36.015 even though it had the four most difficult holes of the week on that side.

• The par-4 11th hole was the most difficult hole of the week, playing to a 4.352 scoring average. The hole gave up 141 bogeys and 21 double bogeys. The next hole, the par-5 12th was the easiest at 4.664. There were eight eagles and 188 birdies there for the week.

• There were actually more eagles (11) on the par-5 seventh hole than there were on the 12th hole. The seventh hole was the third easiest hole of the week.

• In total, there were 32 eagles, 1,339 birdies, 5,180 pars, 1,493 bogeys, 164 double bogeys and 36 others for the week.

• Even though the par-4 opening hole was a brute, more people hit that fairway than any other hole (71.6 percent). The par-4 17th hole was the hardest fairway to hit, as only 38.4 percent of the field hit it.

• It makes sense that the three par 5s had the highest percentage of greens hit in regulation. The par-4 14th hole (the second most difficult hole of the week) only saw 31.7 percent of the field find the green.