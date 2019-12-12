Here are the tee times and pairings for Friday's foursomes session at the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne, where the Internationals lead, 4-1, entering Day 2 (all times ET):

7:02PM: Dustin Johnson/Matt Kuchar (U.S.) vs. Louis Oosthuizen/Adam Scott (INT)

7:15PM: Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) vs. Adam Hadwin/Joaquin Niemann (INT)

7:28PM: Webb Simpson/Patrick Reed (U.S.) vs. Marc Leishman/Abraham Ancer (INT)

7:41PM: Justin Thomas/Tiger Woods (U.S.) vs. Ben An/Hideki Matsuyama (INT)

7:54PM: Rickie Fowler/Gary Woodland (U.S.) vs. Sungjae Im/Cameron Smith (INT)