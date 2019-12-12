Presidents Cup pairings, tee times: Day 2 foursomes

Getty Images

Here are the tee times and pairings for Friday's foursomes session at the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne, where the Internationals lead, 4-1, entering Day 2 (all times ET):

7:02PM: Dustin Johnson/Matt Kuchar (U.S.) vs. Louis Oosthuizen/Adam Scott (INT)

7:15PM: Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) vs. Adam Hadwin/Joaquin Niemann (INT)

7:28PM: Webb Simpson/Patrick Reed (U.S.) vs. Marc Leishman/Abraham Ancer (INT)

7:41PM: Justin Thomas/Tiger Woods (U.S.) vs. Ben An/Hideki Matsuyama (INT)

7:54PM: Rickie Fowler/Gary Woodland (U.S.) vs. Sungjae Im/Cameron Smith (INT)

More articles like this
Golf Central

'Undeserved' or not, Reed heckled on first tee

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Patrick Reed was greeted by Aussie fans on the first tee Thursday with boos and barbs – and he then drove his tee ball into a bunker.
Golf Central

Internationals lead 4-1: Breaking down fourballs

BY Jay Coffin  — 

While Tiger Woods' United States Presidents Cup team was heavily favored on paper, it was Ernie Els' International squad that took the dominating lead.
Golf Central

TT PS: Woods, JT 'go get that' first win for U.S.

BY Tiger Tracker  — 

Tiger Woods had it firing on all cylinders during Thursday's fourball session at the Presidents Cup, and he and Justin Thomas rolled to a 4-and-3 victory.