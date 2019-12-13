Presidents Cup pairings, tee times: No Tiger in Day 3 foursomes

Getty Images

The Internationals are failing to yield at this 13th Presidents Cup, and the U.S. enters Saturday afternoon's foursomes session trailing by four points, 9-5.

After sitting the morning fourball session, American playing captain Tiger Woods won't play for a second straight session, despite being 2-0, as Team USA looks to close the gap before Sunday's singles.

"You have to do what's best for the team," Woods said, "and I'm getting ready for the singles tomorrow."

Meanwhile, Abraham Ancer will go out for a fourth straight session as the rookie looks to move to 4-0.

Here is a look at the four matchups for the final team session at Royal Melbourne:

  • Dustin Johnson/Gary Woodland (U.S.) vs. Louis Oosthuizen/Adam Scott, 9:56 p.m. ET
  • Justin Thomas/Rickie Fowler (U.S.) vs. Marc Leishman/Abraham Ancer, 10:07 p.m. ET
  • Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) vs. Cameron Smith/Sungjae Im, 10:18 p.m. ET
  • Matt Kuchar/Tony Finau (U.S.) vs. Ben An/Joaquin Niemann, 10:29 p.m. ET

More articles like this
Golf Central

Recaps: Int'ls increase lead; Reed still winless

BY Jay Coffin  — 

The Internationals increased their lead in Saturday morning's fourballs, but the Americans were able to salvage a half point in the last match to gain some momentum headed into the afternoon foursomes. 
Golf Central

Tiger Tracker: Tiger not playing foursomes

BY Tiger Tracker  — 

Tiger Woods is a playing captain at the Presidents Cup. We're tracking him as he leads the U.S. team in Melbourne, Australia.
Golf Central

Watch: JT miffed at Int'ls for not conceding putt

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Justin Thomas was unhappy with the Internationals for having to putt a gimme Friday at the Presidents Cup, and he let them know it.