The PGA Tour winners from 2018 are kicking off the new year in Kapalua at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Here are the key stats and information for the first event of 2019. Click here for full-field tee times.

How to watch (all rounds on Golf Channel unless noted):

Thursday, Rd. 1: 6-10PM ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream

Friday, Rd. 2: 6-10PM ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream

Saturday, Rd. 3: 4-6PM ET (NBC); live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pganbcstream

Saturday, Rd. 3: 6-8PM ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream

Sunday, Rd. 4: 6-10PM ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream

Dustin Johnson (2017, 2013 champion)

Most rounds in the 60s in this event since 2013 (15; Jordan Spieth second with 11)

Most drives over 300 yards in this event since 2009 (254; Bubba Watson second with 182)

Has at least one PGA Tour win in his last 11 seasons (Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer hold record at 17)

Brooks Koepka (current world No. 1)

Trying to become fourth world No. 1 to win this event at Kapalua (Tiger Woods, 2000; Spieth, 2016, Johnson, 2018)

Won the CJ Cup in his first start of the 2018-19 season

Trying to join Woods (2000) and Spieth (2016) as the only reigning Players of the Year win this event the following season

Finished last in the field a year ago, before being sidelined with a wrist injury

Justin Thomas (2017 champion)

Including the Sony Open, has the best score to par in Hawaii over the last two seasons (65 under; Spieth second at 58 under)

Has made 91 birdies/eagles in Hawaii over last two seasons (tied first with Spieth)

Rory McIlroy (tournament debut)

Trying to join Daniel Chopra (2008), Sergio Garcia (2002) and David Duval (1999) as winners in first start on Plantation Course

In last four seasons on Tour, when competing in an event for the first time, hasn't finished better than T-17 (2017 Travelers)

Led Tour in driving distance last season (319.8 yards; second in history to Hank Kuehne's 321.4 in 2003)

(Stats provided by the Golf Channel editorial research unit)