The 2018-19 PGA Tour season resumes this week on the Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort with the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Thirty-four of the 37 different winners from 2018 are in the field.

Here's a look at tee times for the opening round on Maui (all times ET; groups repaired according to score after each round). Golf Channel will air live action of all four rounds, beginning Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.

3 p.m.: Satoshi Kodaira, Cameron Champ

3:10 p.m.: Kevin Tway, Troy Merritt

3:20 p.m.: Matt Kuchar, Michael Kim

3:30 p.m.: Ted Potter, Jr., Scott Piercy

3:40 p.m.: Charles Howell III, Brice Garnett

3:50 p.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Ian Poulter

4 p.m.: Andrew Putnam, Andrew Landry

4:10 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Patton Kizzire

4:20 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Kevin Na

4:30 p.m.: Aaron Wise, Paul Casey

4:40 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm

4:50 p.m.: Jason Day, Francesco Molinari

5 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

5:10 p.m.: Bubba Watson, Webb Simpson

5:20 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Brooks Koepka

5:30 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Justin Thomas

5:40 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson