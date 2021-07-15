Jordan Spieth has always loved The Open Championship.

Whether he's entered golf's oldest major championship in form or out of form, Spieth has always been able to get the best out of what he has.

While Spieth's record at Augusta National is sparkling – a win (2015), two seconds and two thirds in eight Masters starts – his Open resume isn't too shabby, either. In eight starts, he's got a win (2017), two other top-10s and a worst finish of T-44, which came in his debut, in 2013.

Spieth begins Open with strong first-round 65

So, Jordan, why do you think that is?

"I think it brings a lot of the feel aspect into the game," he answered Thursday after an opening 65 at Royal St. George's. "I think I shorten swings up over here and hit more punch shots and just stuff that I probably should be doing at home when I'm trying to – you get less swing-focused and more shot-focused over here because the second you take your brain off of what you're hitting, you may not find your ball. Instead of just a driving range shot in Palm Springs, there's always some shot you have to play that gives you a little bit of an advantage or certain club selections based on you hit a fade or a draw; they go 15 to 20 yards different distances than between which shot you play.

"I guess to sum that up, there's a lot of external factors over here, and I think that external is where I need to be living."