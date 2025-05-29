After classic back-and-forth with caddie, Jordan Spieth makes birdie his way

After hitting his tee shot on the par-5 fifth into the thick, right rough, Jordan Spieth was growing frustrated.

“We’re trying to make 5,” caddie Michael Greller told his boss.

“Let’s just hit it right here,” Greller added, pointing to the fairway to their left.

But Spieth, already 2 over in the opening round of the Memorial Tournament, wasn’t in the mood to settle for par.

“I don’t want to hit it right there,” Spieth replied. “Because I’m hitting good shots and they’re getting absolutely boned so far. So I can’t accept it.”

During his perseverating, Spieth said, “Alright, let’s try it.” And by “try it,” Spieth meant, try it his way.

He knew it was going to take a hard strike to get the ball clear of the rough, and he managed to do so. With 128 yards in, Spieth hit his third to 25 feet and then made the putt.

It was the first of his four birdies on the day at Muirfield Village. Spieth also had four bogeys for an even-par 72, which left the sponsor invite seven shots back of leader (and last week’s winner) Ben Griffin.