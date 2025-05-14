After winning career Grand Slam, everything else ‘is a bonus’ for Rory McIlroy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It’s hard for Rory McIlroy to imagine a more stressful, pressure-packed round of golf than what he experienced during the final round of the Masters, with the final leg of the career Grand Slam on the line. His winning reaction wasn’t so much a celebration but a cathartic release – an explosion of relief after a decade and a half of trying.

With that burden lifted, it’s certainly possible that McIlroy might feel unlocked to chase further glory – one of his chief rivals, Xander Schauffele, went so far as to say that an unshackled McIlroy is a “scary” prospect.

But to hear McIlroy Wednesday at the PGA Championship, in his first major appearance since his life and career changed forever, he seemed keenly aware that, at age 36 and with all four major titles in his possession, this might be as good as it ever gets.

“I’ve done everything I’ve wanted to do in this game,” McIlroy said at Quail Hollow. “I dreamed as a child of becoming the best player in the world and winning all the majors. I’ve done that. Everything beyond this, for however long I decide to play the game competitively, is a bonus.”

Having chased the Slam every year since it first became a possibility in 2015, McIlroy said he didn’t want to burden himself by chasing another stated career goal.

“I think everyone saw how hard having a north star is and being able to get over the line,” he said.

Earlier this year, before his 2025 PGA Tour debut, McIlroy said his remaining three goals were to win the Masters (check), earn an Olympic gold medal (next chance in 2028) and capture an away Ryder Cup (potentially, just four months away).

In the majors, at least, McIlroy didn’t want to put a number on his aspirations. He’s talked before about being the best European major winner ever (Nick Faldo, 7). He’s talked about being the best international major winner ever (Gary Player, 9). To achieve the latter, in this age of advanced technology and worldwide depth, would require him to double his current number of majors won when he’s already well into the second decade of his professional career.

“The numbers tell one story,” he said Wednesday, “but it mightn’t be the full story. I feel like I burdened myself with the career Grand Slam stuff, and I want to enjoy this. I want to enjoy what I’ve achieved, and I want to enjoy the last decade of my career, and I don’t want to burden myself by numbers or statistics. I just want to go and try to play the best golf I can.”

It was reasonable, of course, for observers’ imaginations to run wild in the wake of the Masters. After knocking off his first major in nearly 11 years, McIlroy now has an enviable run of major venues to close out the year: Quail Hollow, where he has won the regular PGA Tour stop four times and recorded three of his top-5 ball-striking performances ever; Oakmont, where his remarkable driving ability can shine in a championship he’s now finished inside the top 10 in four consecutive editions; and a home game at Royal Portrush in his native Northern Ireland.

For now, McIlroy said he’s looking forward to returning to normalcy inside the ropes – even as he’s continually asked about the Masters, even as the congratulatory messages continue to pour in.

“Look, everyone needs to have goals and dreams,” he said, “and I’ve been able to do something that I dreamed of for a long time. I’m still going to set myself goals. I’m still going to try to achieve certain things. But I sit here knowing that that very well could be the highlight of my career. That’s a very cool thing.

“I want to still create a lot of other highlights and high points, but I’m not sure if any other win will live up to what happened a few weeks ago.”