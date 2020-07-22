AIG extending sponsorship of Women's Open through 2025

AIG announced Wednesday that it is extending its title sponsorship of the Women’s British Open for two years, through 2025.

As part of a rebrand, the championship will now be called the AIG Women’s Open.

Japan’s Hinako Shibuno is set to defend her title with the AIG Women’s Open scheduled Aug. 20-23 at Royal Troon, which will make it the LPGA’s first major of 2020, with the coronavirus pandemic causing a reshuffling of the tour’s schedule.

“The R&A and AIG share a long-term vision for the AIG Women’s Open,” said Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the R&A, . “We are fortunate to have such a committed partner in supporting women’s golf.

“The AIG Women’s Open is a global championship and its new name reflects its growing stature and broadening international appeal. Together with AIG, we are determined to accelerate the progress we have made in women’s golf. The AIG Women’s Open is the perfect showcase for these highly skilled athletes to demonstrate how good they are and inspire more girls and women to take up golf.”

The championship was established in 1976, became a regular LPGA event in 1994 and was designated as an LPGA major in 2001.

“In the face of challenging global circumstances, we are pleased that our increased support of the AIG Women’s Open will enable these dedicated professionals to compete and break down barriers that will provide a lasting example for future generations,” said Peter Zaffino, AIG’s president and global chief operating officer.