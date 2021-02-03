Augusta National announces initiative to create COVID-19 vaccination site

Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley announced on Wednesday a partnership with Augusta University Health to help expand its ability to administer COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the community.

Augusta National Golf Club will provide property in the nearby Washington Square shopping center to serve as a central vaccination site, as operated by AU Health. The space will open on Feb. 8 and stay accessible as long as needed.

Augusta National also announced that it and the Community Foundation for the Central Savannah River Area also will provide matching $1 million contributions to help facilitate operations at the Washington Square location and allow the opening of pop-up clinics in underserved communities, including the Harrisburg and Laney Walker neighborhoods. The contribution also will fund the launch of AU Health’s first mobile vaccination unit.

The $2 million funding will, in addition, enable the East Central Health District of the Georgia Department of Public Health to add a second mobile vaccination unit, which will target services to residents of Richmond County who lack transportation or experience other barriers to vaccination.

“Helping expand access to COVID-19 vaccinations is another meaningful way to do more for our neighbors in the Augusta community that has supported the Masters Tournament for more than 80 years,” Ridley said. “The dedication of Augusta University Health, Georgia Department of Public Health and all health care providers working courageously during this pandemic is inspiring, and they deserve our enduring gratitude and support. We hope these resources will have an immediate impact on their efforts to protect those most vulnerable and our community at large through more vaccinations."

This is the latest in Augusta National’s efforts to support and equip COVID-19 response efforts in its community. It also comes after Chairman Ridley announced in November a joint effort to contribute $10 million to assist in the redevelopment of the Harrisburg and Laney Walker neighborhoods.