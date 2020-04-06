As part of the revamped worldwide golf schedule rollout Monday, Augusta National Golf Club announced that it was canceling this year’s Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

The second-annual event, previously scheduled for April 1-4, prior to the Masters Tournament, will return in 2021.

In the release announcing the move, the club cited the scheduling conflicts with several other women’s events this fall, including the NCAA season, the World Amateur Team Championship and the LPGA Q-Series.

Players who accepted an invitation to the 2020 championship will also be able to participate next spring, provided they remain an amateur. The 2021 tournament dates are March 31-April 3.

The club said that those who purchased tickets to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur will receive a refund in May and be given the opportunity to purchase tickets to next year’s tournament.

The Masters Tournament was rescheduled for Nov. 12-15.