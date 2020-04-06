PGA Tour adjusts playoff schedule, several more changes to come

Although the PGA Tour remains focused on the Charles Schwab Challenge and a potential restart to the season later next month, the circuit did unveil a new wave of adjustments in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tour announced Monday that the regular-season finale (Wyndham Championship) and the three playoff events (The Northern Trust, BMW Championship and Tour Championship) have been pushed back one week to accommodate the PGA Championship’s move to Aug. 6-9.

This move pushes the postseason finale to a Labor Day finish (Monday, Sept. 7) and sets the stage for an eventful September, with both the U.S. Open and Ryder Cup now scheduled to be played the final two weeks of the month.

Golf Central Masters, PGA, U.S. Open rescheduled for 2020 The Grand Slam landscape has been dramatically uprooted by the coronavirus pandemic with golf’s major championship bodies announcing a schedule makeover.

Still to be sorted out is what the rest of the Tour schedule will look like when play restarts. In total, 13 events have been either canceled or postponed this season, including The Open Championship which became the first major to be canceled since 1945.

According to Monday’s joint statement, the Tour is looking to hold regular events June 18-21 (the original date of the rescheduled U.S. Open), July 16-19 (the date of The Open) and July 30-Aug. 2 (the date of the postponed Olympic golf competition).

Golf Central Here's how the current PGA Tour schedule looks Here is a look at what the PGA Tour currently has proposed on its schedule for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

The Tour will also have to adjust for the U.S. Open’s move to the fall (the second week of September is normally when either the Sanderson Farms Championship or Safeway Open is played) and the Masters relocation to Nov. 12-15 (the second week of November has been home to either the Mayakoba Golf Classic or RSM Classic).

“The Tour will make further announcements about this potential," the joint statement read, "as well as its fall schedule, in the coming weeks."