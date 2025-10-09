Baycurrent Classic 2025: Second-round tee times, TV times and how to watch the PGA Tour in Japan
The PGA Tour is in Japan for this week’s Baycurrent Classic, formerly the Zozo Championship.
The second round continues Thursday night on the East Coast in the U.S., with tee times starting at 7:45 p.m.
Here’s a look at the groupings for Round 2 in the 78-player event, which you can watch on Golf Channel and the NBC Sports app with coverage beginning at 11 p.m. EDT.
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|7:45 PM
EDT
|1
David Lipsky
Vince Whaley
Mikumu Horikawa
|7:45 PM
EDT
|10
Alex Smalley
Sami Valimaki
Kota Kaneko
|7:56 PM
EDT
|1
Mac Meissner
Kevin Roy
Riki Kawamoto
|7:56 PM
EDT
|10
Satoshi Kodaira
Rasmus Højgaard
Ren Yonezawa
|8:07 PM
EDT
|1
Sahith Theegala
Lee Hodges
Byeong Hun An
|8:07 PM
EDT
|10
Min Woo Lee
Nico Echavarria
Adam Scott
|8:18 PM
EDT
|1
Brian Campbell
Davis Riley
Tom Kim
|8:18 PM
EDT
|10
Chris Gotterup
Hideki Matsuyama
Collin Morikawa
|8:29 PM
EDT
|1
Camilo Villegas
Andrew Putnam
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|8:29 PM
EDT
|10
Aldrich Potgieter
Austin Eckroat
Matt Wallace
|8:40 PM
EDT
|1
Rico Hoey
Max McGreevy
Tatsunori Shogenji
|8:40 PM
EDT
|10
Sam Ryder
Isaiah Salinda
Taiga Kobayashi
|8:51 PM
EDT
|1
Matti Schmid
Patrick Fishburn
Kazuki Higa
|8:51 PM
EDT
|10
Beau Hossler
Max Greyserman
Naoto Nakanishi
|9:02 PM
EDT
|1
Joel Dahmen
Eric Cole
Ryo Ishikawa
|9:02 PM
EDT
|10
Bud Cauley
Nicolai Højgaard
Takanori Konishi
|9:13 PM
EDT
|1
William Mouw
Billy Horschel
Max Homa
|9:13 PM
EDT
|10
Karl Vilips
Si Woo Kim
Gary Woodland
|9:24 PM
EDT
|1
Xander Schauffele
Wyndham Clark
Alex Noren
|9:24 PM
EDT
|10
Kurt Kitayama
Emiliano Grillo
Taylor Moore
|9:35 PM
EDT
|1
Sungjae Im
Michael Kim
Keita Nakajima
|9:35 PM
EDT
|10
Ryan Gerard
Joe Highsmith
Keith Mitchell
|9:46 PM
EDT
|1
Ryo Hisatsune
Michael Thorbjornsen
Taiga Semikawa
|9:46 PM
EDT
|10
Garrick Higgo
Matt McCarty
Kevin Yu
|9:57 PM
EDT
|1
Patrick Rodgers
Danny Walker
Kaito Onishi
|9:57 PM
EDT
|10
Mark Hubbard
Sam Stevens
Takumi Kanaya