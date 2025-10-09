Baycurrent Classic 2025: Second-round tee times, TV times and how to watch the PGA Tour in Japan

The PGA Tour is in Japan for this week’s Baycurrent Classic, formerly the Zozo Championship.

The second round continues Thursday night on the East Coast in the U.S., with tee times starting at 7:45 p.m.

Here’s a look at the groupings for Round 2 in the 78-player event, which you can watch on Golf Channel and the NBC Sports app with coverage beginning at 11 p.m. EDT.