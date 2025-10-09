Skip navigation
Baycurrent Classic 2025: Second-round tee times, TV times and how to watch the PGA Tour in Japan

  
Published October 9, 2025 01:16 PM
Watch the best moments from Round 1 of the Baycurrent Classic at the Yokohama Country Club in Japan.

The PGA Tour is in Japan for this week’s Baycurrent Classic, formerly the Zozo Championship.

The second round continues Thursday night on the East Coast in the U.S., with tee times starting at 7:45 p.m.

Here’s a look at the groupings for Round 2 in the 78-player event, which you can watch on Golf Channel and the NBC Sports app with coverage beginning at 11 p.m. EDT.

Time
TeePlayers
7:45 PM
EDT		1

David Lipsky

Vince Whaley

Mikumu Horikawa

7:45 PM
EDT		10

Alex Smalley

Sami Valimaki

Kota Kaneko

7:56 PM
EDT		1

Mac Meissner

Kevin Roy

Riki Kawamoto

7:56 PM
EDT		10

Satoshi Kodaira

Rasmus Højgaard

Ren Yonezawa

8:07 PM
EDT		1

Sahith Theegala

Lee Hodges

Byeong Hun An

8:07 PM
EDT		10

Min Woo Lee

Nico Echavarria

Adam Scott

8:18 PM
EDT		1

Brian Campbell

Davis Riley

Tom Kim

8:18 PM
EDT		10

Chris Gotterup

Hideki Matsuyama

Collin Morikawa

8:29 PM
EDT		1

Camilo Villegas

Andrew Putnam

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:29 PM
EDT		10

Aldrich Potgieter

Austin Eckroat

Matt Wallace

8:40 PM
EDT		1

Rico Hoey

Max McGreevy

Tatsunori Shogenji

8:40 PM
EDT		10

Sam Ryder

Isaiah Salinda

Taiga Kobayashi
(a)

8:51 PM
EDT		1

Matti Schmid

Patrick Fishburn

Kazuki Higa

8:51 PM
EDT		10

Beau Hossler

Max Greyserman

Naoto Nakanishi

9:02 PM
EDT		1

Joel Dahmen

Eric Cole

Ryo Ishikawa

9:02 PM
EDT		10

Bud Cauley

Nicolai Højgaard

Takanori Konishi

9:13 PM
EDT		1

William Mouw

Billy Horschel

Max Homa

9:13 PM
EDT		10

Karl Vilips

Si Woo Kim

Gary Woodland

9:24 PM
EDT		1

Xander Schauffele

Wyndham Clark

Alex Noren

9:24 PM
EDT		10

Kurt Kitayama

Emiliano Grillo

Taylor Moore

9:35 PM
EDT		1

Sungjae Im

Michael Kim

Keita Nakajima

9:35 PM
EDT		10

Ryan Gerard

Joe Highsmith

Keith Mitchell

9:46 PM
EDT		1

Ryo Hisatsune

Michael Thorbjornsen

Taiga Semikawa

9:46 PM
EDT		10

Garrick Higgo

Matt McCarty

Kevin Yu

9:57 PM
EDT		1

Patrick Rodgers

Danny Walker

Kaito Onishi

9:57 PM
EDT		10

Mark Hubbard

Sam Stevens

Takumi Kanaya