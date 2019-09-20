One week after Joaquin Niemann put himself squarely in the mix for a Presidents Cup captain's pick with a season-opening win at the Greenbrier, another International hopeful is making a push for victory and Ernie Els' attention.

Ben An took the early Day 2 lead at the Sanderson Farms Championship on the strength of the back-to-back rounds of 6-under 66.

Perhaps still best known for winning the U.S. Amateur as a 17-year-old back in 2009, An picked up his biggest professional victory to date at the European Tour's BMW PGA Championship in 2015.

Now 27, in his fourth year on the PGA Tour, he's surprised at how quickly time has passed.

"Yeah, that four years went quick," he said Friday. "This is my fourth year [on the PGA Tour], and I haven't had a win yet, so a win is definitely on my mind."

As is the Presidents Cup. Jason Day is a lock to receive one of four captain's picks, and Niemann seems more than likely after Els indicated as much this week.

But there are two spots very much up for grabs, with Els not due to lock in his team until Nov. 4.

Asked where he thought he stood on the list of contenders, An, who finished 15th in points, was short on inside info.

"Nobody really knows, right? I don't know. I hope I'm way up there," he answered. "I need to step it up a little bit. I got some events to play.

"It'll be nice if I make the team. That's definitely my main goal — was my main goal for whole this year and the next couple events."