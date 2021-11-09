Betting odds and value picks for the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open

A stellar field will compete at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, with only two official PGA Tour events remaining on the fall schedule.

Sam Burns, who won the Sanderson Farms Championship last month, is PointsBet's betting favorite at +1600 after finishing T-7 last year at Memorial Park. Scottie Scheffler, after finishing fourth last week, follows Burns at +1800, with Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im next at +2000. Tony Finau rounds out the top five at +2500.

Brooks Koepka and Tyrell Hatton are +3000 with Joaquin Niemann and Matthew Wolff, who tied for fifth last week South of the Border, and Taylor Gooch, who placed T-11 at Mayakoba.

Aaron Wise, Maverick McNealy and Adam Scott are +3300, while Patrick Reed and Russell Henley follow at +4000. After a T-11 in Houston last year and a T-14 two years ago, 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry sits at +5000 alongside Cameron Tringale, who's salivating at the idea of his first win, Harold Varner III and Jason Kokrak.

However, there are many more names who could overtake the favorites and come away with the victory in H-Town. Here's a look at five value picks.

Look for Gooch to keep it rolling in Houston

Mackenzie Hughes (+6000)

The 30-year-old Canadian has had a solid fall, highlighted by a T-4 at the Zozo Championship, following a season in which he took a small step back from 2019-20, when he made the Tour Championship. Hughes has four top-10 finishes last season, one of which, a tie for seventh, came at Memorial Park.

Erik van Rooyen (+6000)

After notching his first Tour win at last season's Barracuda Championship, the 31-year-old South African continued his run in the FedExCup playoffs, where he had a seventh-place finish at The Northern Trust and placed fifth at the BMW Championship. He also owns a top-10 and a third-place finish in a couple of WGC events, and after placing T-20 last year in Houston, he shouldn't be counted out, despite a sub-par fall thus far.

Danny Willett (+12500)

Though two missed cuts with a T-27 and T-21 this fall on Tour don't stand out, the 2016 Masters winner is only a month removed from his Alfred Dunhill Links Championship win on his 34th birthday. It was his first European Tour win since the 2019 BMW PGA Championship and Englishman has shown enough recently to think that it won't be another two years before his next win – perhaps again in the U.S.

Sepp Straka (+15000)

The 28-year-old Austrian has seven top-10s on Tour – three in each of the last two seasons – and two of them have been consecutive top-5s at the Houston Open (T-4 in 2019 and T-5 last year).

Sam Ryder (+25000)

The 2018 Houston Open was Ryder's first top-5 on Tour and since then he's quietly put together a very solid PGA Tour resume with 12 top-10s, including four last season. A T-7 at the Zozo Championship shows the 31-year-old is still knocking on the door for a breakthrough win and Ryder's past three years suggest the door could open soon.

The full list of PointsBet's odds can be viewed here.