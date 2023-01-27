×

Bill Murray, Josh Allen headline celebrity field for AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will feature professionals playing alongside some of the biggest names in sports and beyond.

Headlining the field are fan favorite and tournament regular Bill Murray and Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who recently wrapped his fifth season with Buffalo after failing to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round.

A field of 156 amateurs will play alongside 156 pros over three rounds at Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course. The top 25 (and ties) two-man, pro-am teams will advance to the final round at Pebble Beach.

The is also the 3M Celebrity Challenge on Wednesday, which will see select celebrities compete in teams at The Hay par-3 course for the opportunity to win money for charity.

Below is a look at some notable celebrities in the pro-am field. Click here for the full list of pros competing.

  • Illenium
  • Josh Allen
  • Will Arnett
  • Bret Baier
  • Gareth Bale
  • Nate Bargatze
  • Jason Bateman
  • Eric Church
  • Kira K. Dixon
  • Josh Duhamel
  • Scott Eastwood
  • Larry Fitzgerald
  • Pau Gasol
  • Macklemore
  • Thomas Keller
  • Charles Kelley
  • Michael Peña
  • Pat Monahan
  • Bill Murray
  • Lukas Nelson
  • Chris O’Donnell
  • Jake Owen
  • Buster Posey
  • ScHoolboy Q
  • Ben Rector
  • Alfonso Ribeiro
  • Ron Rivera
  • Aaron Rodgers
  • Ray Romano
  • Darius Rucker
  • Alex Smith
  • Steve Young

