Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick headline pro field for AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Jordan Spieth will return to the site of his risky cliff shot next week, as he, Matt Fitzpatrick and Viktor Hovland headline the field for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The trio will be the only players within the current Official World Golf Ranking top 20. Fitzpatrick is the highest ranked player in the field at No. 10, followed by No. 11 Hovland and No. 15 Spieth.

2022 winner Tom Hoge is slated to play, along with former tournament winners Ted Potter, Jr. and Nick Taylor. Hoge could very well repeat as champion, if he performs like he did just a few weeks ago at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, where he finished T-3. At the end of 2022, he also won the QBE Shootout alongside Sahith Theegala.

Other notable names in the field include Webb Simpson, Kevin Kisner, Justin Rose, Joel Dahmen, Trey Mullinax, Seamus Power, Rory Sabbatini, Scott Stallings and a slew of up-and-comers looking to earn their first Tour win.

This tournament always makes for interesting storylines and great moments with its unique mix of pros, amateurs and celebrities.

The starting field consists of 156 professionals and 156 amateurs who are paired together. Over the first three days, the 156 two-man teams play the better ball format, with one round on each of the three courses – the titular Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course – while the pros also play an individual stroke play format.

The cut comes in the third round after 54 holes, with the low 60 scorers (plus ties) advancing to the final round of the individual professional division. For the pro-am, the low 25 teams advance (plus ties). Since the tournament has a larger cut to accommodate the pro-am, players between 61st and 70th (and ties) receive official money and FedExCup points and denoted as MDF (made cut, did not finish).

The other unique component of this Tour stop is the 3M Celebrity Challenge, where celebrities compete in teams at The Hay par-3 course for the opportunity to win money for charity.