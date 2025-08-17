Skip navigation
BMW Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from the $20 million purse

  
Published August 17, 2025 05:56 PM
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Final Round
August 17, 2025 08:10 PM
Relive the best moments from the final round of the BMW Championship — the second event of the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs — at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland.

The PGA Tour’s second playoff event, the BMW Championship, offered a $20 million purse with $3.6 million going to winner Scottie Scheffler, pushing him closer to last year’s single-season earnings record.

Here’s how the full purse was paid out at Caves Valley Golf Club outside Baltimore, Maryland, with the top three all collecting seven figures.

FINISHPLAYEREARNINGS
1Scottie Scheffler$3,600,000
2Robert MacIntyre$2,160,000
3Maverick McNealy$1,360,000
T4Tommy Fleetwood$910,000
T4Sam Burns$910,000
6Harry Hall$750,000
T7Rickie Fowler$645,000
T7Viktor Hovland$645,000
T7Ludvig Aberg$645,000
10Michael Kim$560,000
11Cameron Young$520,000
T12Ben Griffin$441,000
T12Rory McIlroy$441,000
T12Harris English$441,000
T15Taylor Pendrith$372,000
T15Russell Henley$372,000
T17Keegan Bradley$332,000
T17Matt Fitzpatrick$332,000
T19Si Woo Kim$272,750
T19Brian Harman$272,750
T19Kurt Kitayama$272,750
T19Jacob Bridgeman$272,750
T23Shane Lowry$213,000
T23J.J. Spaun$213,000
T23Jason Day$213,000
T26Akshay Bhatia$177,500
T26Hideki Matsuyama$177,500
T28Xander Schauffele$163,500
T28Denny McCarthy$163,500
T30J.T. Poston$146,000
T30Justin Rose$146,000
T30Patrick Cantlay$146,000
T33Chris Gotterup$119,667
T33Bud Cauley$119,667
T33Tom Hoge$119,667
T33Justin Thomas$119,667
T33Collin Morikawa$119,667
T33Nick Taylor$119,667
39Corey Conners$104,000
T40Sungjae Im$98,000
T40Lucas Glover$98,000
42Sam Stevens$92,000
43Ryan Fox$88,000
44Ryan Gerard$84,000
45Jhonattan Vegas$80,000
46Thomas Detry$76,000
47Brian Campbell$72,000
48Andrew Novak$70,000