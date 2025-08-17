BMW Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from the $20 million purse
Published August 17, 2025 05:56 PM
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Final Round
Relive the best moments from the final round of the BMW Championship — the second event of the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs — at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland.
The PGA Tour’s second playoff event, the BMW Championship, offered a $20 million purse with $3.6 million going to winner Scottie Scheffler, pushing him closer to last year’s single-season earnings record.
Here’s how the full purse was paid out at Caves Valley Golf Club outside Baltimore, Maryland, with the top three all collecting seven figures.
|FINISH
|PLAYER
|EARNINGS
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|$3,600,000
|2
|Robert MacIntyre
|$2,160,000
|3
|Maverick McNealy
|$1,360,000
|T4
|Tommy Fleetwood
|$910,000
|T4
|Sam Burns
|$910,000
|6
|Harry Hall
|$750,000
|T7
|Rickie Fowler
|$645,000
|T7
|Viktor Hovland
|$645,000
|T7
|Ludvig Aberg
|$645,000
|10
|Michael Kim
|$560,000
|11
|Cameron Young
|$520,000
|T12
|Ben Griffin
|$441,000
|T12
|Rory McIlroy
|$441,000
|T12
|Harris English
|$441,000
|T15
|Taylor Pendrith
|$372,000
|T15
|Russell Henley
|$372,000
|T17
|Keegan Bradley
|$332,000
|T17
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|$332,000
|T19
|Si Woo Kim
|$272,750
|T19
|Brian Harman
|$272,750
|T19
|Kurt Kitayama
|$272,750
|T19
|Jacob Bridgeman
|$272,750
|T23
|Shane Lowry
|$213,000
|T23
|J.J. Spaun
|$213,000
|T23
|Jason Day
|$213,000
|T26
|Akshay Bhatia
|$177,500
|T26
|Hideki Matsuyama
|$177,500
|T28
|Xander Schauffele
|$163,500
|T28
|Denny McCarthy
|$163,500
|T30
|J.T. Poston
|$146,000
|T30
|Justin Rose
|$146,000
|T30
|Patrick Cantlay
|$146,000
|T33
|Chris Gotterup
|$119,667
|T33
|Bud Cauley
|$119,667
|T33
|Tom Hoge
|$119,667
|T33
|Justin Thomas
|$119,667
|T33
|Collin Morikawa
|$119,667
|T33
|Nick Taylor
|$119,667
|39
|Corey Conners
|$104,000
|T40
|Sungjae Im
|$98,000
|T40
|Lucas Glover
|$98,000
|42
|Sam Stevens
|$92,000
|43
|Ryan Fox
|$88,000
|44
|Ryan Gerard
|$84,000
|45
|Jhonattan Vegas
|$80,000
|46
|Thomas Detry
|$76,000
|47
|Brian Campbell
|$72,000
|48
|Andrew Novak
|$70,000