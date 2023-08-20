Viktor Hovland closed in 61 to win the BMW Championship, the second FedExCup playoff event.

It was Hovland's fifth PGA Tour victory and his second of the season. He previously won the Memorial Tournament in June and just like that signature event, this title was worth $3.6 million.

There is still one more playoff event, the Tour Championship. The East Lake finale will pay out $75 million in bonuses with an $18 million first-place prize. Here's a look at where Hovland and Co. will begin the staggered-scoring start.

This was the final event for official money in the 2022-23 Tour season. Hovland finished with $14,112,235, which eclipsed the Tour-record Scottie Scheffler set last season ($14,046,910), but placed the Norwegian only third this go-around.

Scheffler, who won twice and had 16 top-10s, including a co-runner-up at the BMW, earned a whopping $21,014,342 this season. Jon Rahm, who won four times, was second with $16,522,608.

In all, 124 players earned more than $1 million in official Tour money, with 34 claiming at least $5 million.

Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who competed at Olympia Fields: