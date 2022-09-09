BMW PGA Championship to resume on Saturday, reduced to 54 hole event

VIRGINIA WATER, England – The BMW PGA Championship will resume Saturday following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the suspension of play since late Thursday.

“The Wentworth event will give players, caddies, staff, volunteers and spectators the opportunity to come together across the weekend, not only to express their condolences but also to celebrate the extraordinary life of Her Majesty,” a statement from the DP World Tour read.

Officials plan to begin the second round at 6:40 a.m. BST with the completion of the first round starting at 7:30 a.m. The event will be shortened to 54 holes.

“It is not possible to play the full 72 holes and finish on Monday as we cannot guarantee the staff, facilities or security of the venue on Monday due to the on-going plans for the state funeral,” the statement read.

Thirty players have not completed the first round. Tommy Fleetwood, Andy Sullivan and Viktor Hovland share the early lead at 8 under.

Officials will have two minutes of silence at 9:50 a.m. local time to commemorate the queen’s life, followed by the proclamation of King Charles III at 10 a.m., which will be shown on televisions in the championship village.

Earlier Friday, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport in the United Kingdom announced that “there is no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures … during the national mourning period.” Other sports, like the men’s cricket match between England and South Africa and the Premiership Rugby Union, also plan to resume events on Saturday.

Some, like England’s Richard Bland, had questioned whether the tournament should continue following the passing of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, and the Premier and English soccer leagues postponed all matches into next week.

Black ribbons will be given to players, caddies and officials to honor Queen Elizabeth II and flags at Wentworth will continue to fly at half-mast.

Golf Channel coverage will begin at 7 a.m. ET on Saturday.