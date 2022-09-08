VIRGINIA WATER, England – Play was halted at the BMW PGA Championship until at least Saturday following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday afternoon.

DP World Tour officials announced earlier on Thursday that “in line with all major sporting events we have protocols in place, but we will be guided in all of this by Buckingham Palace, hence we will only share these protocols when it is appropriate to do so.”

The tour elaborated following the Queen's passing, posting a statement that reads, in part, "She truly was an inspiration to people the world over. Out of respect for Her Majesty and the Royal Family, play has been suspended at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club for the remainder of Thursday and flags at Wentworth Club will be lowered to half-mast."

"Furthermore, no play will take place at the BMW PGA Championship on Friday and the golf course and practice facilities will be closed," the statement continued. "Further updates on the resumption of play will be provided in due course."

It remains to be seen when the first round will resume at Wentworth, where 30 players had not completed their opening round at the European circuit’s flagship event.

Richard Bland was on the 15th hole when play was halted at 6:32 p.m. BST and described the scene as surreal. The Englishman also said he doesn’t expect the tournament to continue. “I cleared out my locker,” he said. “This is too big.”

According to various reports, the Premier League plans to postpone its games on Saturday as the nation morns the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

In a statement from the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews, Captain Peter Forster said, "We are greatly saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty today. Following her accession in 1952, Her late Majesty graciously accepted the Patronage of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, as has been the custom of reigning Monarchs since HM King William IV in 1834.

“Although not a golfer, Her late Majesty’s 70-year patronage of the Club was a great honour for its Members. We hold His Majesty The King and all The Royal Family in our thoughts at this time of mourning.”