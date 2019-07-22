Brandel Chamblee will be swapping out his analyst chair for a tee time this week at The Senior Open for the second straight year.

Less than 24 hours after he finished calling the 148th Open at Royal Portrush, he was teeing it up at Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club, vying for a spot in this week’s event. Over 500 others were attempting to snag just 49 spots at four qualifying spots across Lancashire on Monday, too.

The 57-year-old shot 1-under 72 and tied for eighth out of 133 players to punch his ticket to The Senior Open.

Last year, Chamblee shot 2-under 69 to qualify in Scotland, then went on to miss the cut with rounds of 77-75, saying he putted “like a buffoon.”

Earlier this year, he teed it up at the PGA Tour Champions’ Principal Charity Classic, but finished in third-to-last place with rounds of 76-71-76.